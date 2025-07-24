A Quarter Century Of Care: Absolutecare Expands Baltimore Center In Milestone Anniversary

COLUMBIA, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare , a leader in value-based care for the chronically-ill, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this July, along with the expansion of its care center in Baltimore, Maryland. Through its Beyond MedicineTM care model, AbsoluteCare brings comprehensive whole-person care to Medicaid and Medicare members in partnership with 15 health plans and managed care organizations in five states and growing .

"AbsoluteCare started 25 years ago as an urban health center serving complex and marginalized individuals," stated Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare CEO. "Within the past four years, we've accelerated our membership growth by 50% annually, including commitments for 2026. We're rebuilding trust with underserved individuals and working to improve lives and our communities."

As a comprehensive primary care provider, AbsoluteCare's Beyond Medicine model integrates medical, behavioral, social and pharmacy needs to help members overcome health inequities and achieve better outcomes. Root causes of poor health among vulnerable populations are often non-medical challenges, and key to the AbsoluteCare approach is an intense focus on social determinants of health (SDoH), including staffed social workers and teams to help members secure safe housing, access food, foster community through events, and beyond.

AbsoluteCare uniquely supports health plans' most challenging members, many with complex life and health needs:



Typical AbsoluteCare members have 13+ diagnoses and 10+ medications

60% of members are diagnosed with serious mental illness or substance abuse

29% of members live with serious mental illness 14% of members have unstable housing

In service to this population, AbsoluteCare's focus on integrated whole-person care has increased primary care visits by 50% while reducing emergency department visits by 34% and subsequently reducing total cost of care by 20 to 30% through proactive care and intensive member engagement, interacting with 80% of members annually.

"AbsoluteCare is redefining health care by addressing the full spectrum of challenges faced by vulnerable populations," stated Alex Azar, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and current AbsoluteCare board member. "Their concierge, PCP-led model restores health and dignity while continuously striving for better outcomes. With undeniable early impact and a promising future, AbsoluteCare is proving that health care can be both compassionate and effective for those who need it most."

AbsoluteCare's Baltimore center, located at 1040 Park Ave., Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21201, will be the site of the company's Silver Jubilee celebration this July. The center offers comprehensive services including primary care, pharmacy, behavioral health care, services addressing social determinants of health, advanced urgent care, and community outreach teams for low-income members with complex and chronic conditions.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated health care provider. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit absolutecare .



