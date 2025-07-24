Robert G.G. Piccinini, DO, D.FACN, Inaugurated As 129Th President Of The American Osteopathic Association

Dr. Piccinini is the first psychiatrist to serve as President in the organization's history

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert G.G. Piccinini, DO, D.FACN, was installed Saturday as the first psychiatric President in the history of the American Osteopathic Association, the nation's premier osteopathic medical organization representing almost 200,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students across the nation.

Dr. Piccinini assumed the presidency before osteopathic physicians, medical students and guests at the AOA's Annual Business Meeting in Chicago.

"We are here because our patients need our care," said Dr. Piccinini. "Osteopathic medicine champions the whole-person perspective of mind, body and spirit. We put our patients first by fostering a culture of compassion, understanding and evidence-based modern medicine that ensures every patient receives care tailored to their unique circumstances. We fight for every patient's active role in their health journey."

A distinguished leader in psychiatry, osteopathic medical education and healthcare advocacy, Dr. Piccinini brings a career marked by excellence, integrity, and deep dedication to advancing the osteopathic profession as the 129th president.

Dr. Piccinini has served on the AOA Board of Trustees since 2015 and most recently held the roles of Presidential Advisor and Chair of multiple key departments, including Business Affairs, Education, Research, and Professional Affairs.

Board certified in both general adult and geriatric psychiatry, Dr. Piccinini maintains a private practice in Michigan and serves as a clinical adjunct instructor at A.T. Still University. He is a former Chief of Psychiatry at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and has held faculty appointments at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (MSUCOM), where he helped shape future generations of physicians.

"Dr. Piccinini's roots run deep in Michigan. He has dedicated his career to serving our community," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "His work has touched countless lives here in Michigan and across the country."

A prolific contributor to academic and professional communities, Dr. Piccinini has presented extensively on topics ranging from psychiatric medication management and physician wellness to medical ethics and workplace mental health.

"Dr. Piccinini's career exemplifies the core values of osteopathic medicine;compassion, community, and holistic care," said American Osteopathic Association CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA,. "His decades of service in clinical care, medical education, and organizational leadership make him the ideal steward for the next chapter of our profession."

Throughout his career, Dr. Piccinini has held numerous leadership positions, including American College of Osteopathic Neurologists and Psychiatrists President, Michigan Osteopathic Association President, and service on the Board of Directors of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Piccinini is a passionate advocate for student support and education, having established three endowed scholarships at MSUCOM in honor of family members. Outside of medicine, he enjoys exploring his love for grilling and barbecuing through his culinary venture, "Doc Bob's BARx-B-QUE."

Also during the AOA Annual Business Meeting, Richard Thacker, DO, MACOI was named President-Elect of the AOA. Dr. Thacker, an AOA board-certified osteopathic internal medicine physician and associate dean of clinical resources at Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, will begin his term as AOA President in July 2026.

