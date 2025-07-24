Tintri To Host Grunge-Fueled Geek Out! Technology Demo Session On Disaster Recovery

In Recognition of Ransomware Awareness Month, Tintri Provides Tools to Help Businesses Safeguard Against Ransomware Threats in Tintri Geek Out! Technology Series

CHATSWORTH, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As ransomware threats continue to rise – crippling operations and draining resources – IT teams are under pressure to recover faster, smarter and without compromise. To close out Ransomware Awareness Month, Tintri® , a DDN® subsidiary, and leading provider of the world's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management solutions, will host a new installment of its Geek Out! Technology Demo Series titled "Never Mind, It's Fixed." Taking place on Wednesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, this grunge-themed virtual event will explore how Tintri VMstore ® can help IT teams automate recovery and minimize downtime.

Ransomware protection is built into every layer of VMstore. With immutable snapshots, granular per‐VM recovery that replaces lengthy full-environment restores, real‐time analytics to detect anomalies, and automated backups and replication, organizations can contain and rebound from attacks swiftly. That means less downtime, reduced financial exposure and a cyber-resilient infrastructure designed for today's risks.

"Whether it's ransomware or a bad patch, downtime kills momentum," said Brian Hardy, senior sales engineer, Tintri. "This Geek Out! session is for anyone interested learning about how Tintri VMstore can help them bounce back in minutes, not hours or days. Tintri gives admins the power to say, 'Never mind, it's fixed' – no panic, no stress, just instant recovery and total control."

VMstore's recovery capabilities are further enhanced by Tintri Glas-DP , the built-in data protection and recovery suite featuring Snapshot Locking, which helps safeguard snapshots. In a recent "Snapshot Locking" Geek Out! Technology Demo Session, Shawn Meyers, field CTO, Tintri, offers insight on how locking snapshots can prevent malicious deletion and protect policies as well as provides best practices around permission settings. Watch the on-demand session here: .

The upcoming Geek Out! Technology Demo Session "Never Mind, It's Fixed," will be hosted by Tintri's disaster recovery expert Brian Hardy, on July 30 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Register to join here: .

