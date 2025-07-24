CIRA's Net Good Grants Back Indigenous, Rural And Youth-Led Initiatives For A Safer, More Connected Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 270,000 people across Canada will directly benefit from the $1.25 million funding investment

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA is proud to announce 13 transformative, community-led initiatives funded through its 2025 Net Good Grants program. From remote broadband infrastructure to youth-focused cybersecurity training, these projects are advancing internet safety, access and digital sovereignty across Canada.

Each initiative equips communities with the tools, knowledge and infrastructure they need to thrive in an increasingly challenging digital world. The collective impact spans most provinces and territories, reflecting a broad and diverse commitment to digital resilience from the ground up.

Over 270,000 community members will benefit from this year's Net Good Grants

Three infrastructure projects building community-managed connectivity networks

Two policy engagement projects raising awareness and amplifying local voices in internet sovereignty discussions Eight online safety projects empowering youth, educators and community leaders

In British Columbia, communities like rural Shuswap region and Cortes Island are developing locally governed broadband co-operatives so that they can build, own and operate networks to directly serve their residents and generate revenue.

“CIRA's support in advancing digital inclusion in the Shuswap will be crucial this year. The funding will empower our community to build open-access, community-driven internet solutions, attract new investment, and engage in inclusive national digital policy conversations. It opens new ways for local groups to address unique challenges and opportunities facing their underserved communities, such as access to online health, education and economic development through employment,” says Sue McCrae, President, Shuswap Economic Development Society.

Initiatives like the Digital Defenders Project in Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, the SmartScroll Digital Safety Program in small-town Ontario and Cyber Ready Islanders in Prince Edward Island are helping young people recognize and respond to online harms, misinformation and privacy risks.

“We're proud to have been awarded this 2025 CIRA Net Good Grant! Through intergenerational collaboration, young people across the country will gain vital digital safety skills, support their peers through meaningful in-person dialogue and become part of a national network of youth leaders working to prevent grievances from hardening into violence and radicalization. This is a critical step toward a safe, more connected future," says Sharif Mahdy, Chief Executive Officer, Students Commission of Canada

For professional development, the University of Ottawa's CyberSafe Youth project is delivering cyber attack simulation training to youth in Quebec and Ontario, while the Malahat Nation in B.C. is establishing a cybersecurity operations centre and training hub through its Malahat Internet Safety Initiative.

Every initiative is rooted in local collaboration, underscoring a community-first approach to digital empowerment. These projects not only focus on youth development, but will also train educators, parents and community leaders, extending their impact through intergenerational learning and institutional partnerships.

Whether through civic engagement in internet policy, broadband infrastructure co-ops, or multilingual online safety programs, these projects exemplify how community-led innovation can drive systemic change and ensure no one is left behind in Canada's digital future.

“These projects are powerful examples of how communities across Canada are taking charge of their digital futures. By investing in local infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement, we are helping Canadians build the resilience they need to navigate digital threats, overcome connectivity challenges and shape a more equitable internet on their own terms.”- Charles Noir, Vice-president, Community Investment, Policy & Advocacy, CIRA

Actua

The organization will enhance its Cyber Smart Program to equip 5,000 young Canadians with essential cyber safety and digital literacy skills. Prioritizing equity-deserving communities, this project will deliver interactive, hands-on programs led by post-secondary student instructors. Participants will learn to critically analyze online information, combat cyber bullying, and become responsible digital citizens, fostering a safer and more informed online experience.

Assembly of First Nations (National Indian Brotherhood)

This initiative will assess Canada's spectrum ownership, licensing and policy decisions to develop recommendations that support First Nations' access to spectrum. The findings will inform national policy and strengthen First Nations' capacity for spectrum advocacy. By advancing digital sovereignty and enabling participation in telecommunications, the initiative will help close the connectivity gap and empower First Nations to shape their digital futures.

A.S.T.C. Science World Society

The organization aims to equip students and educators across British Columbia with the skills to use AI tools safely and responsibly. They will deliver workshops and online resources that promote digital literacy and critical thinking, with a focus on identifying and avoiding online misinformation.

Community Resource Centre (Killaloe) Inc.

CRC's Digital Safety Program will deliver an eight-session digital safety program to youth in grades 3–8 across rural Renfrew County, equipping them with essential digital literacy and online safety skills. Through interactive workshops and family engagement materials, participants will learn about cyberbullying, privacy and responsible digital behavior.

Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini

The program will deliver culturally grounded AI and cybersecurity education to 10 Algonquin communities through classroom toolkits and digital resources. It will empower over 1,000 Indigenous youth, educators and leaders with the skills to navigate digital environments safely, contribute to AI policy development, and pursue technology careers, as well as foster long-term digital resilience through open-source, curriculum-aligned learning and community-led governance.

Malahat Nation

A new Cybersecurity Operations Centre & Training Hub will deliver hands-on learning and certification, strengthening digital sovereignty and building long-term community resilience. This project will empower Malahat Nation community members and staff to manage their digital environments securely through culturally relevant cybersecurity training, infrastructure and mentorship.

Shuswap Economic Development Society

The initiative will develop a comprehensive technical and financial planning package to support the deployment of a community-owned fibre broadband network in the Shuswap region. It will include network designs, cost-benefit analyses and implementation schedules to connect 1,702 underserved households across 16 rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The initiative will lay the groundwork for affordable, high-speed internet access and long-term digital inclusion through a locally governed co-op model.

STEAM PEI Ltd

The Cyber Ready Islanders project will equip P.E.I. students, educators and guardians with the tools and confidence to navigate online spaces safely. Through workshops, camps and family events, participants will learn to recognize and respond to cyber threats and cyberbullying, supported by hands-on experiences and accessible resources. The initiative will foster a stronger digital safety network across schools, homes and communities in both English and French-speaking regions.

Students Commission of Canada

The SCC will engage youth and the adults who support them in co-creating and delivering activities that prevent online violence and reduce the risk of radicalization. Through workshops in Northern Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, participants will explore critical topics such as grooming, gender-based violence and extremist content, while building early intervention skills.

Université de Montréal

This initiative will strengthen the capacity of French-speaking post-secondary students and civil society to engage with the legal, technological and political dimensions of digital sovereignty. Through workshops, a summer school, ambassador training and public media campaigns, it will foster informed civic participation and leadership in internet governance.

University of Ottawa Engineering Outreach

The program will train 3,700 youth in cybersecurity and online safety through immersive, hands-on learning experiences. High school students will complete a certification program featuring a cyber attack simulation and practical training in digital defence, while elementary students will engage in interactive workshops tailored to their level.

Vancouver Internet Exchange

This project will establish a regional Internet Exchange in the Thompson-Okanagan region to improve local connectivity, reduce internet costs and enhance digital resilience across the Okanagan region. By interconnecting ISPs, content providers and network operators, the exchange will serve over 235,000 people, including rural, Indigenous and student populations. The initiative will also expand the Vancouver Internet Exchange's (VANIX) reach and support long-term regional digital growth and innovation.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada's internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Net Good by CIRA and Net Good Grants

Net Good by CIRA is how CIRA gives back to Canada's internet. Funded from the revenue generated through .CA domains, the program supports communities, projects and policies that make Canada's internet a better place. Grants are one of Net Good's most valuable contributions, with over $14 million invested in hundreds of community-led internet projects across the country that address infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement needs.

