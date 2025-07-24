Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented,“Provident's performance this quarter was impressive and I am very proud of the team's continued hard work and dedication to excellence. We achieved record revenues by growing earning assets and expanding margins, while improving operational efficiency and maintaining strong asset quality. We look forward to sustaining our positive momentum and continuing to grow our business.”

Performance Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025



Adjusted for a one-time write-down on a foreclosed property in the prior quarter, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.19%, 10.76% and 16.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.11%, 10.13% and 16.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.64%, 14.88% and 21.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.61%, 14.63% and 21.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.

The Company reported record revenue of $214.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, comprised of record net interest income of $187.1 million and non-interest income of $27.1 million.

Average interest-earning assets increased $383.8 million, or an annualized 7.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, versus the trailing quarter.

The Company's commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio, excluding mortgage warehouse lines, increased $182.7 million, or 16.26% annualized, to $4.69 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $4.51 billion as of March 31, 2025. Additionally, the Company's total commercial loan portfolio, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased $319.3 million, or 7.98% annualized, to $16.51 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $16.19 billion as of March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.59 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.30%, compared to $2.77 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.31%, as of March 31, 2025.

The net interest margin increased two basis points to 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 3.34% for the trailing quarter, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, decreased one basis point from the trailing quarter to 2.93%. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased five basis points to 5.68%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased four basis points to 2.94%, compared to the trailing quarter.

The Company recorded a $2.7 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $325,000 provision for the trailing quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.44% as of June 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.03% of loans for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.98% as of June 30, 2025, from 1.02% as of March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (3) increased 3.2% to $14.60 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 13 basis points to 8.03% as of June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.



Results of Operations

Three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $64.0 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.4 million to $187.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $181.7 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to originations of new loans at current market rates and the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, partially offset by a decrease in average lower-costing deposits and an increase in average borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin increased two basis points to 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 3.34% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased five basis points to 5.68%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased four basis points from the trailing quarter, to 2.94%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased two basis points to 2.62%, compared to 2.64% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.11% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 3.94%, compared to 3.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.7 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $325,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to an improved economic forecast and an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $1.2 million, or an annualized three basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $2.0 million, or an annualized four basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $27.1 million, an increase of $45,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Fee income increased $1.1 million to $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit related and loan prepayment fee income, combined with an increase in non-deposit investment fee income. BOLI income increased $493,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to greater equity valuations and an increase in benefit claims recognized. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $709,000 to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to the receipt of contingent commissions in the prior quarter, partially offset by additional business activity in the current quarter. Wealth management income decreased $380,000 to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, other income decreased $353,000 to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a decrease in profit on fixed asset sales.

Non-interest expense totaled $114.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.7 million, compared to $116.3 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses decreased $1.9 million to $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $16.4 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to a prior quarter $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property, while net occupancy expense decreased $916,000 to $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $13.9 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in snow removal, utilities and other maintenance costs. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits expense increased $883,000 to $63.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $62.4 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to an increase in salary expense, primarily due to additional business days in the current quarter compared to the trailing quarter.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) totaled 1.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.92% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 53.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 54.43% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $30.5 million with an effective tax rate of 29.7%, compared to income tax expense of $27.8 million with an effective tax rate of 30.3%, for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income in the current quarter, while the decrease in tax rate was primarily due to a discrete item related to stock-based compensation in the prior quarter.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland for the 2025 period, these costs totaled $79.0 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $45.6 million to $187.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $141.5 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was largely driven by growth in average earning assets and net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments.

The Company's net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 3.21% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased one basis point to 5.68%, compared to 5.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 15 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 to 2.94%, compared to 3.09% for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 2.62%, compared to 2.84% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $833.2 million to $3.70 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.87 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with 2.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 3.94%, compared to 3.83% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.7 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $66.1 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to an improved economic forecast and an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year quarter was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $1.2 million, or an annualized three basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $2.7 million, or an annualized seven basis points of average loans, for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $27.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $4.8 million, compared to the same period in 2024. Net gain on securities transactions increased $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Fee income increased $2.0 million to $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit card related fee income and loan related fee income, resulting from the Lakeland merger. Additionally, other income increased $895,000 to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in gains on the sale of SBA loans, while insurance agency income increased $454,000 to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, largely due to an increase in business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, wealth management fees decreased $821,000 to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while BOLI income decreased $738,000 to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $114.6 million, a decrease of $780,000, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Merger-related expenses decreased $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Partially offsetting the decrease in merger-related expenses, compensation and benefits expense increased $8.4 million to $63.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $54.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Other operating expenses increased $3.2 million to $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Amortization of intangibles increased $3.0 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $1.9 million to $13.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $11.1 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.6 million for three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) was 1.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.02% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) was 53.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 57.86% for the same respective period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $30.5 million with an effective tax rate of 29.7%, compared with an income tax benefit of $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income in the quarter. The prior year income tax benefit was largely due to a $5.3 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the state of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee in the quarter, effective January 1, 2024, combined with a decrease in taxable income in the prior year quarter as a result of additional expenses from the Lakeland merger.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income totaled $136.0 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $20.6 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland for the 2025 period, those costs totaled $81.2 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $133.6 million to $368.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $235.2 million for same period in 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was largely driven by growth in average earning assets and net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 3.35%, compared to 3.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 22 basis points to 5.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 5.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased five basis points to 2.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.97% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 2.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.74% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.24 billion to $3.71 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $2.47 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with 2.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.86%, compared to 3.75% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.3 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $66.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to an improved economic forecast and an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year period was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $3.2 million or an annualized three basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $4.6 million, or an annualized four basis points of average loans, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $54.1 million, an increase of $11.0 million compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $5.8 million to $20.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit and credit card related fee income and loan related fee income resulting from the Lakeland merger. Net gains on securities transactions increased $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Other income increased $2.3 million to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.3 million to $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $9.3 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, wealth management income decreased $982,000 to $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while BOLI income decreased $462,000 to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, combined with lower equity valuations.

Non-interest expense totaled $230.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $43.7 million, compared to $187.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $30.7 million to $125.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $94.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Amortization of intangibles increased $11.8 million to $19.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $9.3 million to $30.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $2.7 million write-down on a foreclosed property, combined with the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $7.3 million to $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $4.0 million to $19.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $15.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland, while FDIC insurance increased $1.4 million to $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest expense, merger-related expenses decreased $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Income Tax Expense

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $58.3 million with an effective tax rate of 30.0%, compared with income tax expense of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income, combined with a prior year $5.3 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. The prior year income tax expense was favorably impacted by the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025 were $107.2 million, or 0.56% of total loans held for investment, compared to $103.2 million, or 0.54% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and $72.1 million, or 0.37% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The $3.9 million increase in non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $3.1 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $2.0 million increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $195,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, a $103,000 decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $28,000 decrease in non-performing construction loans. As of June 30, 2025, impaired loans totaled $92.7 million with related specific reserves of $11.4 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $86.1 million with related specific reserves of $7.9 million as of March 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.98% of total loans, compared to 1.02% and 1.04% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $5.6 million to $187.9 million as of June 30, 2025, from $193.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to a $2.3 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans, combined with net charge-offs of $3.2 million.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans held for investment on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.