Solésence To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call

Solésence To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call
Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details
Date / Time: Thursday, July 31, 2025 - 4:00 p.m. CDT, 5:00 p.m. EDT
Speakers: Jess Jankowski, President & CEO, and Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer
Webcast Link:
Dial-In Link:
To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.
The call may also be accessed through the company's investor relations website, at . Please join the conference call at least five minutes before prior to the start time.
About Solésence, Inc.
Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability - empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.
