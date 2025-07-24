THRIVEA Introduces 3HR: A Forward-Thinking Framework That Redefines Human Resources By Integrating Human Relations And Human Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dover, Delaware, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thrivea , an innovative HR platform designed for small and medium-sized enterprises ready to scale, is thrilled to announce the launch of 3HR, its revolutionary, forward-thinking framework that redefines Human Resources by integrating Human Relations and Human Rights. This holistic approach recognizes people, tools, processes, and ethics as interconnected elements that drive thriving workplaces.



With a commitment to continue offering clients the most effective features to improve customization, analytics, and seamless integrations, while supporting ethical, human-centric business practices, THRIVEA's 3HR framework recognizes that every structure, tool, and process is a human resource, every interaction is an opportunity for meaningful human relations, and every decision respects the fundamental human rights of all participants.



“The year 2025 is an exciting chapter for THRIVEA as we roll out a rich roadmap of new modules and features,” said a spokesperson for THRIVEA.“From enhanced customization tools to advanced analytics and seamless integrations, every update is designed to empower your organization to thrive.”



THRIVEA is a fresh and innovative HR platform, best suited for small and medium-sized enterprises on a growth path. Where traditional HR systems focus narrowly on employee management, THRIVEA HRIS broadens the scope to include not just people, but the entire ecosystem of tools, processes, and relationships that enable a human-centric workplace where every resource is optimized, every relationship is valued, and every right is respected.



Combining intuitive design with powerful functionality Thrivea hris software is guided by the 3HR framework that seamlessly integrates all aspects of Human Resources, Human Relations, and Human Rights to deliver streamlined HR operations that enhance employee engagement and lay the foundation for long-term success.



From comprehensive privacy settings that allow employees to control their personal information to integrated communication tools that enhance collaboration and detailed analytics that help inform ESG, business ethics, and sustainability goals, every aspect of the platform is designed to support and improve human resources, relations, and rights.



The Key Insights of 3HR include:



Human Resources : THRIVEA's innovative framework expands the definition to include all tools and structures that enable humans to excel. From an employee's laptop to cloud servers and development applications, all are seen as integral resources that must be optimized and maintained, just like human talent.



Human Relations : Effective communication and collaboration are crucial. By designing systems and processes that naturally align with the way teams work together, the platform ensures minimal information loss and maximum synergy.



Human Rights : Personal privacy and autonomy are paramount. Employees can control who sees their sensitive information, fostering a safe and inclusive environment. This respect for individual rights extends beyond employees to all stakeholders impacted by the company.



“With THRIVEA, you're not just replacing tools; you're unifying your HR processes into one intuitive, modular system. Manage employee records and directories with ease. Centralize all your communication in a single feed. Store, share, and manage documents and assets effortlessly. Track work patterns, tasks, and holidays-all from one product,” furthered the spokesperson for the company.



Thrivea invites those seeking to simplify their HR operations to visit the website (thrivea.com ) to schedule a demo of its cutting-edge, integrated solution for all HR operations.



About Thrivea



THRIVEA is an innovative HR platform built for small and medium enterprises ready to scale. Headquartered in New York, THRIVEA is powered by a talented team with roots in Europe, working from Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia. The team's unique blend of perspectives creates solutions that combine intuitive design with powerful functionality, helping businesses streamline their HR operations, enhance employee engagement, and lay the foundation for long-term success.



To learn more about Thrivea and the launch of 3HR, its revolutionary, forward-thinking framework that redefines Human Resources, please visit the website at .



