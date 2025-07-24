Cidara Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Quarterly Conference Call On August 7, 2025
|Date:
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Time:
|5:00 PM Eastern Time
|United States:
|1-844-825-9789
|International:
|1-412-317-5180
|Conference ID:
|10200740
|Webcast:
|Link
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE clinical trial in June 2025. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
...
MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
