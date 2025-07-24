IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Chairman Kal Malhi And CEO Paul Ténière Of Lafleur Minerals Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.

To begin the interview, Ténière outlined LaFleur Minerals' strategy as a near-term gold producer.

“We're an interesting company in the fact that we have an advanced gold project in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt and a nearby permitted mill,” he said.“That puts us in a strong position as a near-term gold producer.”

Malhi, who is also the founder of Bullrun Capital , then detailed how LaFleur acquired its flagship assets and how the company is positioned for rapid development.

“Two years ago, I started looking at the opportunities in the gold mining sector. I didn't want to go and acquire a grassroots project... but I did come across a bankruptcy,” he explained.“We were able to win a bid on the Beacon Gold Mill, which Monarch had invested $20 million into upgrading. It's fully permitted and ready to rock. We also acquired a nearby gold deposit called the Swanson Gold Deposit... We've turned that project into LaFleur Minerals. Now, with gold prices surging, the economics have changed phenomenally - and we may look at producing not just from our own property, but also from others in the region.”

Ténière closed by emphasizing LaFleur's accelerated timeline and production-ready infrastructure.

“We have a mining lease at Swanson, which allows us to get into production much faster than we could otherwise,” he said.“With gold hitting over $3,000 an ounce, it makes a lot of these deposits very economically viable... It's an exciting time to be in gold, and we're in a great position to move quickly.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with LaFleur Minerals Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière on restarting gold production in Québec, scaling a district-scale asset, and accelerating into the gold producer category.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on its resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value.

The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.

LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

For more information, visit the company's website at

