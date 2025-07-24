Collegium To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 7, 2025
Conference Call Information
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the“Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2025 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website: . The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium's strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
...
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
...
