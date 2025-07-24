MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Brillia, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRIA)

New York, NY

Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on Brillia, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRIA). The update note includes detailed information on Brillia Inc's business model, services, industry overview, financials, valuation, management profile, and risks.

The full update note is available below.

Brillia July 2025 Update Note

Highlights from the note include:



BrilliA Inc. Delivers 15% Revenue Growth and Strengthens Strategic Outlook Despite Elevated Costs. - BrilliA Inc. reported revenue of $64.39 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, reflecting a 15% increase from $55.96 million in FY 2024, outperforming our forecast of $60.65 million. The growth was primarily supported by strong sales of brassieres, tops, and swimsuits, although partially offset by weaker bodysuit sales. North America was the strongest market, with imports rising $10.76 million or 24%, while European imports declined by $3.17 million or 35.5%. The company's gross profit margin expanded by 100 basis points to 15.8% driven by improved cost controls, more efficient material sourcing, and better management of manufacturing expenses. Operating expenses increased by 46.6%, mainly due to higher depreciation charges, employee-related costs, and professional fees linked to the company's listing activities. Consequently, net earnings declined to $2.82 million ($0.12 per share) from $3.28 million ($0.15 per share) in FY 2024, though it remained ahead of our estimate of $0.09 per share. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $7.70 million from $6.38 million, supported by $6.71 million in net financing cash inflows, partially offset by an operating cash outflow of $4.52 million. Looking forward, BrilliA expects sustained growth momentum in North America, a potential rebound in European sales through its collaboration with Maison Lejaby, and an additional $5 million in revenue for FY2026 from its Cambodia expansion and preferential EU trade benefits. Also, the anticipated rollout of the DIANA brand across ASEAN markets is expected to drive meaningful revenue contributions and strengthen BrilliA's international market presence.

BrilliA Incorporates Singapore-Based Subsidiary to Enhance Global Design Capabilities : In June 2025, BrilliA Inc. established a wholly owned subsidiary, Bra Pro Pte. Ltd., in Singapore. The new entity will function as a dedicated design center, aimed at strengthening BrilliA's global product development initiatives and further solidifying its creative competencies. We view this strategic step as reinforcing BrilliA's design infrastructure, indicating an increased emphasis on innovation and responsiveness to market trends, particularly within the Southeast Asian market. Additional strategic details and operational updates are expected in the near future. Valuation - BrilliA Inc. is transitioning to a high-growth phase with multiple drivers that could enhance its long-term valuation. Key catalysts include the expansion of the DIANA brand across ASEAN markets, cost-efficient manufacturing expansion in Cambodia, and strengthened positioning in the European markets through its partnership with Maison Lejaby. With sustained momentum in North America and opportunities for margin expansion, these strategic initiatives collectively position the company for a potential re-rating of its valuation. We have updated our valuation model to reflect the latest financial results and revised forecasts. Furthermore, we have re-evaluated our SOTP valuation, maintaining a valuation of $6.00 per share, contingent upon successful execution by the company.

About Brillia, Inc.

Brillia Inc., established in 2023, specializes in the design, production, and distribution of women's intimate apparel across global markets, including North America, the European Union, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Its product range encompasses bras, panties, bodysuits, swimwear, dresses, and related apparel.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit .

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by BrilliA, Inc. for producing research materials regarding BrilliA, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 07/24/25 the issuer had paid us $30,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 12/30/2024 and is billed annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 07/24/2025. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page . This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Brillia, Inc. Please review update report attached for full disclosure page.

Contact:

Diamond Equity Research

...

Attachment

Brillia July 2025 Update Note