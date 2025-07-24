Arteris To Announce Financial Results For The Second Quarter 2025 On Tuesday, August 5, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMPBELL, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738 International Toll: +1-646-307-1865





Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris' website at: .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contacts

Arteris

Nick Hawkins

Chief Financial Officer

...

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

...

+1-617-542-6180