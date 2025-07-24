Karat Packaging To Report 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Call Date:
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Time:
|2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET
|Phone:
|877-418-4045 (domestic); 412-317-6745 (international)
|Conference ID:
|Karat Packaging Inc.
|Webcast:
|Accessible at ; archive available for approximately one year
About Karat Packaging Inc.
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company's eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company's website at .
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
...
