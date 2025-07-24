Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karat Packaging To Report 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, August 7, 2025


2025-07-24 08:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHINO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2025 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.

Call Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 877-418-4045 (domestic); 412-317-6745 (international)
Conference ID: Karat Packaging Inc.
Webcast: Accessible at ; archive available for approximately one year

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company's eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company's website at .

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
...


