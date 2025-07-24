TAB Bank Bundles $5 Million In Financing For Package Steel Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OGDEN, Utah, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has closed $5 million in financing for Package Steel Systems, consisting of a $3.5 million revolving line of credit and a $1.5 million term loan. The funds will help the steel building manufacturer accelerate growth and maintain its position as the premier builder of metal buildings in the Northeast.

The Package Steel story began in 1950 with Leo J. Moroney, a skilled carpenter and builder, founding a residential building business, constructing three modest homes built on empty lots in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Today, Package Steel has evolved into one of the largest and most versatile industrial and commercial building manufacturing companies in the area, operating across a wide range of industries. Package Steel designs, details and fabricates its own materials, which allows the company to maintain uncommonly high standards of quality control. Key products include pre-engineered steel buildings for commercial, industrial, sports, leisure, retail, institutional and self-storage sectors.

“At TAB Bank, we focus on building unique and flexible financing solutions that build value for companies,” said Bill Bahls, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank.“Whether it's factoring, lines of credit, term loans or banking services, we'll create options specific to your business and industry. We're excited to partner with Package Steel Systems to energize its growth strategies.”

Miles Capital Partners , a company specializing in delivering holistic, tailored and hassle-free financial solutions to businesses in the United States and Canada, brokered the deal. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Miles Capital Partners is dedicated to finding inventive solutions catered to the unique needs of clients.

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries. Services include asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions tailored to help companies scale and thrive.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit .

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-710-6318

...