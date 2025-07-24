GRUBBRR Names Brian Whitney As Senior Vice President Of Sales To Accelerate Global Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Whitney joins GRUBBRR from NCR Voyix to lead global sales, expand enterprise partnerships, and drive customer-focused growth across key verticals.

- Sam ZietzBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GRUBBRR, the industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies, today announced the appointment of Brian Whitney as Senior Vice President of Sales. A global sales and operations executive with more than 25 years of experience, Whitney joins GRUBBRR from NCR Voyix, where he led go-to-market efforts for the company's restaurant technology division.Throughout his career, Whitney has worked with iconic brands including Disney, AMC, Walmart, Chick-fil-A, and LATAM Airlines-driving revenue growth, leading high-performing teams, and delivering measurable results across six continents.“GRUBBRR is redefining what's possible in restaurant technology, and I'm thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal time in the company's growth,” said Whitney.“What drew me to GRUBBRR is the clear vision, innovative culture, and commitment to helping customers succeed. I'm excited to help accelerate that momentum and deliver meaningful results-measured not just in revenue, but in long-term customer impact.”As a servant leader known for prioritizing people and performance, Whitney is focused on scaling GRUBBRR's sales organization, expanding global partnerships, and reinforcing a customer-first ethos rooted in what he calls“Client Delight.”“Brian is a transformational leader who brings deep industry experience, a passion for excellence, and a relentless drive to win,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR.“His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint, elevate the guest experience, and deliver powerful automation solutions to enterprise brands around the world.”About GRUBBRRHeadquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, and more, has been proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and enhance the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to many businesses, GRUBBRR powers enterprises and small to medium-sized companies across various verticals, including quick-service restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit ​

Ryan Summers

GRUBBRR

+1 855.547.8227

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.