Vero Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses Gynecomastia Vs. Pseudogynecomastia

Dr. John Sarbak highlights key differences between gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia conditions in men.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gynecomastia, a common condition among men, is often recognized by the appearance of enlarged male breasts. Board-certified Vero Beach plastic surgeon John Sarbak, MD, emphasizes that gynecomastia can affect both teens and adults, regardless of their fitness level or muscularity. It represents one type of male breast enlargement and may sometimes be confused with pseudogynecomastia. While both conditions exhibit similar outward symptoms, their treatments differ significantly.Below, Dr. Sarbak discusses both gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia, including key differences and ideal procedure approaches.. Gynecomastia – Gynecomastia is a medical condition characterized by the enlargement of breast tissue in males. This condition can affect one or both breasts, sometimes unevenly. Gynecomastia can cause psychological distress and discomfort, and can result from a hormone imbalance, genetics, certain medications, and more. It can typically be treated with gynecomastia surgery (male breast reduction) to produce a more sculpted and masculine-looking chest.. Pseudogynecomastia – Pseudogynecomastia is the appearance of enlarged male breasts, primarily due to excess fatty tissue rather than the actual growth of breast gland tissue. This condition is not related to hormonal imbalances but is often associated with overall weight gain or obesity. Unlike gynecomastia, pseudogynecomastia does not involve the development of glandular tissue in the breast. It can affect one or both breasts and is more common in men who are overweight. The main treatment for pseudogynecomastia is weight loss through diet and exercise. In cases where this does not achieve the desired results, Dr. Sarbak suggests liposuction or other fat-removal procedures as methods to improve the chest's appearance.Dr. Sarbak advises anyone struggling with the appearance of male breasts and experiencing both physical and emotional discomfort to seek the expertise of a qualified plastic surgeon. A professional consultation can accurately determine whether the condition is gynecomastia or pseudogynecomastia. Understanding the nature of the issue is important for choosing the most effective treatment to not only alleviate symptoms but also enhance physical appearance and boost confidence.About John M. Sarbak, MDDr. John Sarbak is a board-certified plastic surgeon offering a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments at his practice, Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and completed his surgical residency at the University of South Florida Department of Surgery. Dr. Sarbak then pursued a plastic surgery residency at the University of South Florida Division of Plastic Surgery and University of Pittsburgh Division of Plastic Surgery. He has made his mark as one of Florida's top plastic surgeons and is known for the specialized transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA) technique, a method he developed for a scarless breast augmentation. Dr. Sarbak is a member of multiple professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is available for interviews upon request.To learn more, please visit premierplasticsurgeryfl/ or facebook/premierplasticsurgeryandspa/.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics3735 11th Cir.Suite 203Vero Beach, FL 32960(772) 563-0930Rosemont Media

