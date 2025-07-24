Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Six Districts Check

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather

With the southwest monsoon hitting Kerala, heavy rains are lashing the districts bordering the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Nilgiris. Other districts haven't seen as much rain. Chennai is experiencing occasional showers. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in six districts due to a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area formed over the North Bay of Bengal this morning (July 25). It's expected to intensify into a deep depression and move west-northwest towards the West Bengal-North Odisha coast in the next 48 hours. A low-pressure area also persists over the Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra-Kerala coast.Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (July 24) and tomorrow (July 25). Strong winds (40-50 kmph) are also possible. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in hilly areas of Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli districts. Light rain is also likely in Puducherry.Chennai's skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 32-33°C, and the minimum around 25-26°C. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds (45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph) over the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea.