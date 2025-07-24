Narayana Rolls Out NSAT 2025 With Scholarships Worth Rs 50 Crore

New Delhi [India], July 24: Narayana Educational Institutions announces the 20th edition of the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test. NSAT 2025 is open to students from Classes 5 to 11 and offers massive incentives-₹50 crore in scholarships and ₹1 crore+ in cash prizes. The test is scheduled in both offline and online formats, allowing wide accessibility for students across India.

To ensure greater accessibility, NSAT 2025 will be conducted in both online and offline formats. Offline exams are slated for 5th and 12th October, 2025, while the online is slated for 19th and 26th October 2025. The previous edition saw more than 2.5 lakh students take part, and this year's turnout is expected to be even higher.

“The 20th edition of NSAT is set to be our most impactful yet, reaching students from more than 3,000 schools nationwide. With assessments in Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability, NSAT fosters analytical thinking while creating a level playing field. Scholarships of up to 100% will be awarded, ensuring talented students receive the support they deserve.

With a legacy spanning over four decades, the Narayana Educational Institutions continue to raise the bar in academic excellence by consistently setting new benchmarks. True to its belief-"Your Dreams Are Our Dreams"-Narayana remains committed to empowering students in their pursuit of academic and personal success.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia's largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R & D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.