Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Significance

Raksha Bandhan is a major Hindu festival symbolizing the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters

On this day, a sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, wishing for his protection. The brother promises to protect her throughout his life.According to the Panchang, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on Shravan Purnima (Shravan 2025). This festival falls in August.Learn when Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in 2025. Find out the date, auspicious time for tying Rakhi.Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025. Shravan Purnima starts: Friday, August 8, from 12:12 PM. Shravan Purnima Tithi ends: Saturday, August 9, at 1:24 PM.Purnima is on Udayatithi, August 9th. Raksha Bandhan, along with related rituals, will be observed on this day.Tie Rakhi on Saturday, August 9th, between 5:39 AM and 1:34 PM. This is the most auspicious time. After 1:34 PM, Purnima Tithi ends and Bhadra month begins.Avoid auspicious activities during Bhadra. It's considered inauspicious to tie Rakhi during this time.Bhadra starts on Shravan Purnima, August 8th, at 2:12 PM and ends on August 9th at 1:52 AM.This year, there's no Bhadra during Raksha Bandhan. You can tie Rakhi from morning until 1:34 PM.