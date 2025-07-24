Dow Futures Decline As Investors Remain Cautious Ahead Of Trump's Fed Visit: TSLA, GOOG, TMUS, IBM Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Thursday as investors exercise caution following the White House's announcement that President Donald Trump will visit the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

This comes at a time when President Trump has been unleashing attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his reluctance to slash interest rates. This marks the first instance in nearly two decades that a president has made a formal visit to the central bank, according to a report by Fortune.

While Dow Jones futures were down 0.38% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures edged up 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures surged 0.26%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) slipped 0.01% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.22% on Thursday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'neutral' territory.

Asian markets ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 leading the gains at 1.57%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.65%, and the Hang Seng at 0.35%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index gained 0.24%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.21%.

Stocks To Watch



Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares fell over 6% in Thursday's pre-market trading session after the Elon Musk-led EV giant reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.4, versus an expected $0.41, according to Fiscal. CEO Musk also warned of a few“rough quarters” ahead for the company.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): Google-parent Alphabet reported an EPS of $2.31, beating Wall Street's expectations of $2.18, according to Stocktwits data. GOOGL stock was up over 3% in pre-market trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): T-Mobile shares surged 5% in Thursday's pre-market trading session after the carrier raised its profit guidance for the full year.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): The tech behemoth reported EPS of $2.8 on a revenue of $16.98 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of an EPS of $2.65 and revenue of $16.59 billion, respectively. Intel Corp. (INTC), Nokia Corp. (NOK) are among some of the major companies reporting their latest earnings on Thursday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.