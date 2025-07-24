Stop Typing! These 3 Hidden Whatsapp Tricks Will Make Life Easier

WhatsApp Features: In today's digital age, WhatsApp isn't just a messaging app; it's an integral part of our daily lives. From urgent office messages to casual chats with loved ones, everything happens on this app. With its growing usage and popularity, the company regularly adds new features. But many of these go unnoticed. So today, learn about three unknown but fantastic WhatsApp features that will make your app experience smarter and easier.

1. Voice to Text

While chatting on WhatsApp, you often have to type long messages, which isn't always feasible. The microphone icon on the keyboard will come in handy. By changing the language in settings and clicking on the microphone, whatever you say will be typed on the screen in that language. As a result, you no longer have to type laboriously. This also reduces the chance of spelling errors. Now, even in the midst of a busy schedule, you can quickly type and send messages to the other party.

2. Keyboard as a Scanner

Now you no longer need to take pictures of handwritten notes to send them. Thanks to technology, WhatsApp's keyboard can now also function as a scanner.

Suppose you want to send some written text to someone. When you type in the message box, you'll see two options: "Auto Fill" or "Scan Text" (not on all keyboards, but available on Gboard or Google Keyboard). Clicking on it will turn the keyboard into a scanner. Scanning any book or handwritten text will instantly convert it to text.

3. Voice Message Transcript

Often, in crowded places, vehicles, or inappropriate locations, it's not always possible to listen to someone's voice message. But with WhatsApp's transcript feature, you can get the voice message in written form right on your screen.

To do this, first go to settings. Then enable the Voice Message Transcript option. Then select the language. After that, any incoming voice message will automatically be displayed in written form.