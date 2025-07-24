Caught On Camera: Delhi Woman Records Her Own Accident During Rapido Ride

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing how unsafe a Rapido ride could be for passengers if traffic rules are not followed.

Recently, Delhi-based Instagram user Priyanka shared a clip-of her own accident-along with a caption detailing how a Rapido bike ride left her shaken.

She claimed that the Rapido bike driver did not give her a helmet, saying it was not needed and not wearing one himself.

He also took the wrong side of the road several times to reach the destination, she added.

In her Instagram post, Priyanka said:“This might be the first time where I felt super unsafe with the way the Rapido driver was driving.”

“First, I asked for helmet to which he replied no need to wear it (he was himself not wearing it). Then, his super chill nature despite of breaking so many traffic rules altogether was bothering me (sic).”

“He was taking wrong side on each main road and with those twist and turns my heartbeat was racing even more. I took out my phone to record all this.”

Priyanka also said that during the ride, the Rapido guy was continuously listening to music.

According to her post, the Rapido bike soon collided with another two-wheeler coming from the other side. The accident took place in front of a Delhi Police vehicle.

She further said:“With all this incident I just want to highlight @rapidoapp @rapidocaptain to hire people who are responsible rather than those nonchalant guys who rides like they have 9 lives. (sic)”

Replying to her Instagram post, Rapido apologised for the incident.

It said:“We understand your concern regarding safety and sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience you had.”

The company also reiterated that helmets are mandatory for both drivers and passengers and urged her to share her ride details via direct message so that appropriate action could be taken.

Netizens express concern

Priyanka's video has raised concerns among the Rapido and other bike taxi passengers. Here are some comments posted by users on the video--

