DGCA Sends Multiple Show Cause Notices To Air India On Duty Norms, Cabin Crew Training Rules, Other Violations

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, July 24, issued four show cause notices to Air India for various violations. The violations were related to cabin crew rest and duty norms, cabin crew training rules and operational procedures.

The show cause notices have come a month after Air India made certain voluntary disclosures to the watchdog, sources said. In recent times, Air India has come under the regulatory scanner for certain violations.

The show-cause notices were issued on July 23, based on voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the DGCA on June 20 and 21, sources told PTI.

Air India, in a statement, confirmed receiving show cause notices from the aviation regulator linked to its voluntary disclosures over the past year. The airline said it will respond to the show cause notices within the given timeframe and remains committed to crew and passenger safety.

Acknowledging the show cause notices, Air India spokesperson said,“We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers.”

While three show cause notices were based on voluntary disclosures by Air India on June 20 – including the violations of cabin crew duty and rest regulations with respect to at least four ultra long haul flights – two operated on April 27 and one each on April 28 and May 2, they said.

Sources said there were also lapses in crew training and operational procedures on at least four flights.

One of the DGCA show cause notices pertains to violations of flight duty period/ weekly rest violations with respect to flights operated on June 24, 2024, and June 13, 2025, they added.

Another show cause notice, based on airline's voluntary disclosures made on June 21, is about three instances of violations in cabin crew training and operational procedures.

These violations happened in some of the flights operated on April 10-11, February 16-May 19 and December 1, 2024, the sources said.

