Gateways And Barriers To Starlink In The Pacific
Elon Musk founded the space technology company SpaceX in 2002, and owns about 44% of it. Among other projects, SpaceX has launched thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they circle the globe and enable internet connectivity at ground level. This service is offered through Starlink , a subsidiary of SpaceX.
The first satellites were launched in 2019. Later the same year, Musk demonstrated the use of Starlink internet.
It took a few years for access to be available in the Pacific region. The first known use was in Tonga in 2022, after a volcanic eruption and tsunami.Satellite internet in the Pacific
Starlink is not the only company offering internet access via satellite technology. However, it is well known and has generated much interest in the Pacific.
Other companies use satellites in low-Earth orbit, such as OneWeb . Another consumer offering comes from Kacific , which provides internet access via a geostationary satellite high above the Pacific. This type of satellite moves at the same speed as Earth spins, so from ground level it appears to stay in the same place.
