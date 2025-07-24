Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bill To Annex Palestinian Territories

2025-07-24 08:11:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 24 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of GCC, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation's Knesset proposal to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.
In a press statement on Thursday, Al-Budaiwi said that the motion reflects the dangerous annexation policies of the Israeli occupation, which now threaten the security of the region and constitute a flagrant violation of international and UN resolutions.
He said that such an irresponsible step would escalate tensions in the region and the world, and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people, urging the international community to take a clear and firm stance to halt any unilateral measures that would threaten the prospects for a comprehensive and just peace.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, their just cause, and their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
