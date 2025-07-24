403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bill To Annex Palestinian Territories
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 24 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of GCC, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation's Knesset proposal to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.
In a press statement on Thursday, Al-Budaiwi said that the motion reflects the dangerous annexation policies of the Israeli occupation, which now threaten the security of the region and constitute a flagrant violation of international and UN resolutions.
He said that such an irresponsible step would escalate tensions in the region and the world, and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people, urging the international community to take a clear and firm stance to halt any unilateral measures that would threaten the prospects for a comprehensive and just peace.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, their just cause, and their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
as
In a press statement on Thursday, Al-Budaiwi said that the motion reflects the dangerous annexation policies of the Israeli occupation, which now threaten the security of the region and constitute a flagrant violation of international and UN resolutions.
He said that such an irresponsible step would escalate tensions in the region and the world, and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people, urging the international community to take a clear and firm stance to halt any unilateral measures that would threaten the prospects for a comprehensive and just peace.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, their just cause, and their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment