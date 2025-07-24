Diagnamed Congratulates QIMC On Quebec Drill Permit Approval And Announces Significant Progress On Ontario Clean Natural Hydrogen Soil Sampling Program

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company") proudly congratulates Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) on receiving approval of their drill permit from the Government of Quebec. This permit issuance follows rigorous due diligence by provincial authorities and represents a strong endorsement of the innovative clean natural hydrogen model and methodologies developed collaboratively by QIMC and the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS).

This significant milestone highlights governmental recognition of the scientific validity and environmental integrity of QIMC and INRS's exploration approach. Notably, the same validated clean natural hydrogen exploration methods are currently being applied by QIMC and INRS on DiagnaMed's properties in Northern Ontario, strategically positioned on the geological continuation of QIMC's St-Bruno-de-Guigues assets.

Diagnamed is also pleased to announce substantial progress in the ongoing clean natural hydrogen soil sampling program being conducted by the QIMC-INRS team on DiagnaMed's Northern Ontario holdings. To date, five of the planned eleven soil sampling lines have been completed, resulting in the collection of over 500 soil samples. This progress underscores the significant potential for clean natural hydrogen and supports the sustainable development of hydrogen assets on both DiagnaMed's and QIMC's properties in Northern Ontario.

DiagnaMed remains committed to advancing innovative and environmentally responsible clean natural hydrogen solutions and looks forward to a continued successful collaboration with QIMC and INRS.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization. Visit DiagnaMed .