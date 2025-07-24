EMX Highlights Progress On Its Graphite Royalty At Vittangi, Sweden
Mineral Reserves as reported by Talga Group Ltd ; see ASX News Released Dated July 1, 20211
|Deposit
|Reserve Category
|Tonnage (t)
|Graphite (%Cg)
|Contained Graphite (t)
|Nunasvaara South
|Probable
|2,260,140
|24.1
|544,693
Mineral Resources as reported by Talga Group Ltd ; see ASX News Released Dated October 6, 20232
|Deposit
|Resource Category
|Tonnage (t)
|Graphite (%Cg)
|Contained Graphite (t)
|Vittangi (all deposits)
|Indicated
|26,691,000
|24.3
|6,482,000
|Vittangi (all deposits)
|Inferred
|8,329,000
|22.1
|1,844,000
1 Notes on Mineral Reserves. The Nunasvaara Mineral Reserve was disclosed by Talga in their ASX News Release dated July 1, 2021, in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code reporting guidelines, which is an acceptable foreign code under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Reserve is based upon a previously disclosed Mineral Resource estimate for Nunasvaara South (See Talga Group Ltd ASX News Release dated September 17, 2020). The Mineral Reserve Statement utilized a graphite price of US$4,000/t and cut-off grade of 11% Cg. Only Indicted Resources within optimized Whittle pit shells were used for the conversion to Probable Reserves. Totals may not sum correctly due to rounding. As reported by Talga, the Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code who supervised the Mineral Reserve Statement was Mr. John Walker. At the time of disclosure, Mr. Walker was a sub-contractor with Golder Associates Ltd. and a Professional Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (Membership No.451845).
2Notes on Mineral Resources. The Vittangi Mineral Resources were disclosed by Talga in their ASX News Release dated October 6, 2023. All Mineral Resources have been reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code reporting guidelines, which is an acceptable foreign code under NI 43-101. Indicated Mineral Resources are reported within preliminary pit shells and above a cut-off grade of 12.5% Cg and using a graphite price of US$5,000/t. Reported resources are inclusive of reserves. Totals may not sum correctly due to rounding. As reported by Talga, the qualified person who supervised the Mineral Resource Estimate was Ms. Katharine Masun (HBSc Geology, MSc Geology, MSA Spatial Analysis), who at the time of disclosure was a Principal Geologist at SLR Consulting (Canada) Limited. Also, at the time of disclosure, Ms. Masun was registered as a Professional Geologist in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, Provinces of Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan, Canada, and a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code.
Note that NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) both comply with the CRIRSCO reporting protocols, utilizing equivalent categories of Inferred and Indicated Resources and Probable Reserves.
More information on the Vittangi project can be found at .
Dr. Eric P. Jensen, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.
About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see for more information.
For further information contact:
| David M. Cole
President and CEO
Phone: (303) 973-8585
...
| Stefan Wenger
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (303) 973-8585
...
| Isabel Belger
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 178 4909039
...
