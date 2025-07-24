District Copper Provides Update On Copper Keg Porphyry Copper Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - District Copper Corp.("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its flagship Copper Keg porphyry copper project in the Kamloops mining Division, BC. The project covers 6,628 ha located at the northern end of the Guichon batholith, approximately 20 kms north of the porphyry copper deposits currently being mined by Teck Resources Limited.

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented: "The Phase 1 results of our 2025 exploration program focused on the area referred to as the gossan and the Nicola/Guichon contact has significantly upgraded our understanding of the porphyry copper potential of the property. In the gossan area, the presence of porphyritic dikes, mineralized and non-mineralized veinlets and localized areas of intense bleaching and pyritization of the Nicola Volcanics are encouraging porphyry related features. The results of the pending petrographic and geochemical studies are expected to better define the intrusive phase of the Guichon Creek batholith and alteration patterns within the Copper Keg project."

Next Steps:

At Copper Keg, our primary exploration target is an area that measures approximately 1,000m long by 200m wide zone of variably phyllic (pyrite-quartz-sericite) and argillic altered, bleached Nicola volcanics intermixed with silicified dark pyritized Nicola Volcanics referred to as the "Gossan". Approximately 650m west of the Gossan, a second area of gossan occurs. This zone was not visited during Phase I.

Our focus is to characterize the porphyry copper potential of the property and use this data to develop an updated exploration model on which to base future exploration activities. To achieve this, updating the project database incorporating all available historical exploration data is essential prior to re-interpreting the results of the high sensitivity airborne magnetic and ground based DCIP/resistivities surveys completed on the property.

The steep topography in the northern portion of the project contains several creek valleys that exposes the Gossan and the second gossan located approximately 650m to the west. In the Gossan, the change in topography (+/-100m) exposes the geology, alteration and late-stage veining over approximately +/-100m elevation. The level of pyrite mineralization, porphyritic dike and veining hosted in the Nicola Volcanics in these stream valleys were not observed in Nicola Volcanics on the plateau above the stream valleys.

Geology:

The Phase I program has identified several porphyry related geological parameters not previously recorded on the property. The Phase 1 field work resulted in the relocation of the Guichon Creek/Nicola contact in several areas of the project and the presence of intensely altered NNW trending porphyritic, plagioclase and quartz-plagioclase dikes and ENE trending porphyritic quartz-plagioclase-Kspar dikes intruding the Nicola Volcanic. Petrographic studies are underway on samples from these dikes to determine intensity and style of alteration.

Mapping along the Nicola/Guichon contact in conjunction with high sensitivity airborne magnetic data suggests the possibility that the Guichon Creek/Nicola Volcanic contact may be intrusive in nature and not a structural contact as currently suggested. The Guichon Creek intrusive within the property is a biotite granodiorite that in areas exhibits weak sericitic and chlorite alteration, weak disseminated pyrite mineralization and dark gray quartz veinlets, epidote veinlets and sparse quartz-hematite-malachite veinlets.

Veining:

The host rock for the Gossan is Nicola Volcanics. Mapping identified several cross-cutting styles of mineralized and non-mineralized vein sets and alteration halos indicative of the alteration styles present in a porphyry copper system. NW and NE trending quartz-pyrite veins exhibiting sericite halos are interpreted to represent phyllic alteration. East-northeast trending quartz-magnetite veins and N-S and N-NW trending anhydrite/gypsum veins are interpreted to represent early stage potassic alteration. North-northwest trending epidote veins are interpreted to represent later stage propylitic alteration. Two phases of quartz veining have been observed, with the early-stage quartz veining trending generally 135/70SW and a later stage quartz veining trending 035/75SE.

Mineralization:

Several areas of primary and secondary copper mineralization were located in the areas investigated during Phase 1 of the field program. The Nicola Volcanic in places exhibit moderate bleaching, silicification, significant (> 3-4%) pyrite mineralization as disseminations, blebs, stringers quartz-pyrite veinlets. Sparse quartz-chalcopyrite and quartz-malachite-chrysocolla veinlets were observed in the Nicola Volcanics.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.