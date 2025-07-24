Silver Elephant Signs Toll Milling Agreement And Ready To Start Apuradita Silver-Bearing Shipments In Early August 2025

Pursuant to the terms of the toll-milling agreement dated July 7, 2025, Silver Elephant's Bolivian subsidiary will deliver up to 10,000 tonnes of oxide and sulphide-bearing materials for treatment at a fixed toll milling fee. The agreement may be extended as more Apuradita resource is developed. The toll milling facility (the " Toll Milling Facility ") will generate a high-grade lead - silver and zinc - silver concentrates from the Apurdita silver materials feed. The Company will then sell the concentrates to an international concentrate buyer under a proposed contract.

As at July 23, 2025, the Company has stockpiled approximately 1,000 tonnes of silver-bearing materials from Apuradita. The mineralized materials will be trucked to the Toll Milling Facility for processing located approximately 180 km from Apuradita. The Apuradita mining claim is registered under Silver Elephant's Bolivia subsidiary with the Bolivian Jurisdictional Administrative Mining Authority. Apuradita is not within the area covered under the Mining Production Contract between the Company and the Corporacion Minera de Bolivia (COMIBOL).

Silver Elephant maintains its near-term monthly production target of 1,000 to 2,000 tonnes of silver-mineralized materials. The Company currently forecasts approximately 10,000 tonnes of mineralized feed over the first campaign, with further upside potential once additional resources are developed.

To date, the main Apuradita tunnel has advanced approximately 175 meters, and in addition, branch drifts of 9 meters to the west and 14 meters to the east have been developed, each positioned to access additional mineralized zones. Logistics have been secured with a fleet of 20-ton trucks operating on a daily rotation between the mine and the Toll Milling Facility.

Metallurgical tests

Independent bench-scale metallurgical tests carried out at the Toll Milling Facility in July 2025 confirmed that conventional flotation efficiently treats materials coming from the Apuradita project:



Sulphide samples - produced a concentrate assaying 25,552 g/t Ag and 56.6% Pb with recoveries up to 92% silver and 87% lead based on two sulphide samples, each weighing 900 grams and grading 158 g/t Ag, 0.46% Pb, 0.4% Zn. Oxide samples - produced a concentrate assaying 14,493 g/t Ag with 79.5% silver recovery based on two oxide samples, each weighing 900 grams and grading 244 g/t Ag and 1% Pb.

These results confirm that both the sulphide and oxide materials from Apuradita respond well to conventional flotation techniques and can produce marketable concentrates that meet smelter specifications.

These tests were conducted on a laboratory scale on limited samples and are not necessarily indicative of full-scale plant performance. Recoveries, grades, reagent consumption and operating conditions may vary materially once commercial-scale processing is undertaken. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these preliminary results. Data verification consisted of confirming that all samples were taken from within the mineralized zones currently being developed for toll-milling. The Qualified Person (" QP ") checked that the sampling protocol used was applicable for the metallurgical test work. In the QP's opinion, the test work conducted was completed by a reputable metallurgical testing facility and used industry-standard methods.

As outlined in the news release dated July 8, 2024, sulphide mineralized materials at Apurdita will be mined using the shrinkage stoping method. The two stopes are designed with approximate dimensions of 30 meters in length x 20 meters in height x 4 meters in width, with a targeted average extraction rate of 50 to 100 tonnes per day. The calculated average grade of extracted and sorted sulphide materials is 412 g/t Ag, 1.09% Pb, and 0.38% Zn, based on diamond drill holes at Apuradita and an internally developed mine model.

Several examples of high-grade intercepts within the Apuradita mineralized zone include: