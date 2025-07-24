Strike On Central Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To 33
"The number of those injured has risen to 33," Terekhov wrote.
According to him , a light industry facility and a transformer substation were damaged. Municipal services are working at the scene, while emergency personnel from the State Emergency Service are extinguishing a fire at the industrial site.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, in turn, told reporters that the airstrike damaged "thousands of apartments" across 15 apartment blocks. He also said a civilian enterprise was destroyed and 16 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged.Read also: Injury toll from Russian strike on central Kharkiv rises to 22
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor Amil Omarov stated that, according to preliminary data, the guided aerial bombs were launched from Su-34 aircraft operating from the area near Stroitel in Russia's Belgorod region.
The prosecutor's office released video footage showing the first minutes after the airstrike.
Initial reports said that 22 people had been injured in a Russian airstrike on the central part of Kharkiv.
