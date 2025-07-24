Presidents Of Türkiye, Uzbekistan Engage In Dialogue On Co-Op And Upcoming Summit

Presidents Of Türkiye, Uzbekistan Engage In Dialogue On Co-Op And Upcoming Summit
Both leaders expressed great satisfaction with the current high level of bilateral cooperation. Productive engagement continues across multiple sectors, reflected in growing trade turnover, increased cargo traffic, and expanding investments. The number of joint ventures and the frequency of flights between the countries are also steadily increasing. Moreover, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are being actively fostered through various events.
During the conversation, Presidents Mirziyoyev and Erdoğan paid special attention to the meticulous preparation for the upcoming session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, reaffirming their commitment to deepening and broadening the strategic partnership.
Earlier, during the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, Uzbekistan and Türkiye outlined detailed plans and strategies to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion in the coming years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment