Presidents Of Türkiye, Uzbekistan Engage In Dialogue On Co-Op And Upcoming Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, congratulating him on his birthday and discussing the further development of Uzbek-Turkish relations, Trend reports.

Both leaders expressed great satisfaction with the current high level of bilateral cooperation. Productive engagement continues across multiple sectors, reflected in growing trade turnover, increased cargo traffic, and expanding investments. The number of joint ventures and the frequency of flights between the countries are also steadily increasing. Moreover, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are being actively fostered through various events.

During the conversation, Presidents Mirziyoyev and Erdoğan paid special attention to the meticulous preparation for the upcoming session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, reaffirming their commitment to deepening and broadening the strategic partnership.

Earlier, during the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, Uzbekistan and Türkiye outlined detailed plans and strategies to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion in the coming years.