Jordan Seeks To Transfer Türkiye's Educational Technology Expertise-Minister

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, visited the Education Technologies Incubation and Innovation Hub (ETK?M) in Ankara, affiliated with the Turkish Ministry of National Education.
According to a ministry statement on Thursday, this visit aims to learn about the Türkiye's experience in practicing and implementing innovative ideas and solutions in the educational technology field by exploring and investing potentials of human resources in research and development outputs, in line with the ministry's future vision for digitization.
ETK?M, which manages activities of Türkiye's digital education and innovation system, was activated as an incubator and innovation hub for educational technology, bringing together all relevant entities and stakeholders.

