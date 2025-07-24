403
Russian region rewarding law enforcement officer for rejecting bribes
(MENAFN) Police officers in Russia’s Rostov Region are now receiving financial rewards equal to the bribes they refuse, according to a senior official from the Interior Ministry. Aleksandr Rechitsky, head of the regional office, explained on Tuesday that this initiative aims to promote integrity among law enforcement and is being implemented under his direct order.
“When an officer turns down a bribe, they are compensated with the full amount that was offered,” Rechitsky stated. He also confirmed that criminal charges are being brought against individuals attempting to bribe the police, with over 25 cases opened in just the past two months.
The program is intended to strengthen anti-corruption efforts, particularly in situations involving minor to mid-level bribes — often seen in traffic stops involving intoxicated drivers or civil infractions.
Rechitsky noted that in the first half of the year, 767 corruption-related crimes were recorded, with 260 bribery attempts thwarted. Of those, 135 were identified by Interior Ministry personnel.
Former officer Ivan Artamonov estimated that these rewards typically apply to bribes ranging from 25,000 to 150,000 rubles (about $321 to $2,000). However, defense attorney Dmitry Ivanov pointed out the challenges in legally verifying bribes and their amounts.
This isn’t the first time Russia has experimented with such incentives. Similar reward systems have been introduced previously in Moscow and Tatarstan, where officers were even given apartments for exposing corruption.
