Newspapers, Periodicals And TV Channels Urged To Register On PB-SHABD Platform For Free Access To Authentic News Content
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 July 2025, Delhi: Prasar Bharati has extended an invitation to all newspapers, periodicals, and TV channels across India to register on its newswire platform, Prasar Bharati Shared Audio Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD), to access high-quality news and multimedia content free of cost.
Launched in March 2024, PB-SHABD offers over 800 news stories daily in multiple Indian languages, covering more than 40 diverse categories. The platform also features live feeds of key national and international events, a rich archive of visual content, and regularly published explanatory and research-based articles. All content is made available in usable formats, ensuring ease of access for media organisations and content creators.
In a recent meeting chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Shri Sanjay Jaju , emphasis was laid on onboarding all credible media organisations to ensure authentic and comprehensible information is widely disseminated.
Media organisations can learn more about the platform at prasarbharati.
Media organisations can learn more about the platform at prasarbharati.
