Symplr Achieves Great Place To Work Certificationtm For Second Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr® , a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, is proud to be named a Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year in the U.S and India. To maintain this recognition, symplr participated in a rigorous two-part assessment that evaluates the company and culture based on information about the business, ownership, pay and benefit systems, as well as an employee survey.

"Achieving Great Place To Work CertificationTM is meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees who we value as our team members," said Kirstie Gentile, CHRO of symplr. "It reflects the culture we've worked hard to build." While we're proud of this recognition, we see it as a milestone, not a finish line, in our ongoing commitment to a strong and inclusive workplace."

Some key employee survey highlights include:



92% said they felt welcomed when they joined the company

91% feel they can take time off work when they think it's necessary

88% of employees believe they are given a lot of responsibility 87% feel they can be themselves at symplr

Additionally, the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) recently announced that symplr achieved its Well-Being ExcellenceTM credential and prestigious Gold Tier status. This is the highest level of recognition reserved only for organizations that meet rigorous standards and demonstrate an exceptional and sustained commitment to the well-being of their entire teams. As the first non-hospital system organization to receive ANCC's Well-Being ExcellenceTM recognition, symplr joins five leading hospitals in this honor, showcasing the company's dedication to enhancing nurse well-being.

