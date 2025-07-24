Trinasolar Listed As The Workplace For All By Bloomberg Green
Labor protection remains central to Trinasolar's corporate responsibilities. The company strictly complies with local labor laws, has established robust grievance and complaint procedures to safeguard employee rights, and has implemented comprehensive occupational health and safety measures. In addition to providing competitive compensation and benefits, Trinasolar prioritizes both the physical and mental well-being of its employees. In 2024, the company invested 90.64 million RMB in occupational health and safety initiatives and ensured that 100% of its employees were covered by employer liability and work injury insurance.
Trinasolar prioritizes innovation and talent development. In 2024, the company allocated 6.92% of its total revenue to R&D and had implemented a specialized training program in collaboration with leading institutions including the University of New South Wales, the University of Oxford, and Fraunhofer. These programs enhance the innovation capacity of R&D teams and strengthen industry-academic partnerships. Last year, Trinasolar achieved a 100% training coverage rate, with over 1.7 million total training hours, laying a strong foundation for talent development in the renewable energy sector.
Trinasolar believes that an inclusive and trustworthy workplace is essential for long-term value creation and sustainable corporate growth. Looking ahead, the company will continue to foster inclusive workplace, ensure fair labor practices and employee well-being, and collaborate with its global team to build a sustainable, net-zero future.
