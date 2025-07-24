Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAON Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast


2025-07-24 08:02:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TULSA, Okla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that brings long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Monday, August 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results. The results will be released earlier that morning.

The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call .

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at .

About AAON
 Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information
 Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

