Gaylord Hotels' Original Christmas Attraction, ICE!, Returns To Six Resorts Nationwide For The 2025 Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting this November, the holiday lineup featuring ICE! will be offered to overnight and day guests at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.; Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.; Gaylord National Resort on the Potomac in National Harbor, MD.; Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo.; Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine, Texas; and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets to all locations are on sale today, including a limited time offer, exclusively at href="" rel="nofollow" marriot .

Experience the Magic of ICE!, a Beloved Gaylord Hotels' Holiday Tradition

Founded in 2001, ICE! creates a vibrant, icy walk-through winter wonderland filled with more than 10 immersive scenes, thrilling two-story ice slides, and awe-inspiring passageways. Guests of all ages can step into adored Christmas classics including Frosty the Snowman, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," ElfTM, The Polar ExpressTM, Rudolph the Red-Nosed ReindeerTM, and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, depending on the location. Kept at a frosty 9-degrees Fahrenheit, the experience is made cozy with signature blue parkas and offers countless photo-worthy moments the entire family can enjoy.

Each ICE! attraction is brought to life by 40 master artisans from Harbin, China, home of the world-famous Harbin Ice Festival, who spend over a month sculpting these frozen masterpieces using more than 6,000 blocks of ice and a 300-page design book. Totaling over 20,000 square feet at each destination, the ice exhibits are enhanced with vivid colors, LED lighting, and intricate detail that spotlight the carvers' generational craftsmanship. Since its debut in 2001, ICE! has become a cherished holiday tradition, inviting families nationwide to celebrate the season through artistry, storytelling and unforgettable frozen fun.

This year, six beloved holiday stories will be showcased at exclusive ICE! destinations nationwide:



ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn. – Guests will follow along with the lovable Charlie Brown as he rediscovers the meaning of Christmas.

ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed ReindeerTM at Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Fla. – Visitors will enjoy their favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the story of a young reindeer who used his luminous red nose to save Christmas.

ICE! featuring Warner Bros.' The Polar ExpressTM at Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, MD. – Based on the beloved Warner Bros. film, families are invited to take an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that shows the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colo. – Showcasing the 1957 Dr. Seuss classic, families will experience the memorable evolution of the Grinch as he fails to destroy the Whos' holiday spirit.

ICE! featuring New Line Cinema's ElfTM at Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas – Experience New Line Cinema's hilarious story which tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity. ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas – Experience the magic of the snowman who came to life in this frozen, holiday wonderland.

Over-the-Top Holiday Experiences Await at Every Turn

Building on Gaylord Hotels' signature all-under-one-roof experience, each ICE! location will feature a robust lineup of classic and unique Christmas activities designed to check off every item on a holiday bucket list. These offerings are set in spectacular settings that will immerse guests in holiday cheer the moment they arrive, from grand glass atriums adorned with millions of twinkling lights to towering Christmas trees and festive décor.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with over-the-top experiences including exhilarating ice tubing adventures, interactive scavenger hunts, festive character dining, live stage shows, sprawling pop-up Christmas villages and cherished photo ops with Santa himself. Offerings vary by resort. To explore the full lineup of wintertime festivities and book exclusive holiday packages, visit href="" rel="nofollow" marriot .

Christmas activities vary by resort, highlights include:



Audiences can experience original Cirque-style shows like the debut of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance , a new musical, magic and cirque holiday show based on the acclaimed book series and TV special at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Palms with world-class acts, immersive storytelling, and uniquely lavish costumes. Cirque: Frost at Gaylord Texan and Cirque: Spirit of Christmas at Gaylord National also bring heartwarming holiday stories to life through high-flying stunts and dazzling acrobatics.

Ice tubing returns to all destinations, offering guests the thrill of racing down icy lanes for a high-speed winter adventure.

Snowball Build & Blast , where guests can dig into real snow and launch snowballs at festive targets, is available at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, Gaylord National and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

Elf Training Academy , where kids can learn the secrets of magical gift-giving and create a keepsake craft, is featured at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Rockies.

Mrs. Claus' Christmas Traditions , a cozy storytelling and cookie-sharing experience, can be enjoyed at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, Gaylord National, Gaylord Rockies and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

Holiday Atrium Light Shows will dazzle guests at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord National, featuring thousands of glowing lights synchronized to festive music.

Ice Skating is available at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Texan, offering guests the chance to take a yuletide glide across real ice.

The Naughty or Nice Escape Room at Gaylord Palms challenges guests to solve riddles and escape Santa's office before he returns, in a race to get off the Naughty List. Carriage Rides through glittering holiday grounds are a magical experience exclusive to Gaylord Opryland.

Guests who stay overnight will be able to access resort-only benefits including Chill Pass, which allows overnight visitors front-of-the-line access to the attraction. Benefits may vary among resorts. Beginning today, guests can book special early bird packages or tickets by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" marriot to receive their limited-time discount. Terms, conditions and blackout dates apply.

ICE! and Christmas offerings will be presented during the following dates:



Gaylord Opryland: Nov. 7, 2025 – Jan. 3, 2026

Gaylord Palms: Nov. 14, 2025 – Jan. 7, 2026

Gaylord National: Nov. 14, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026

Gaylord Rockies: Nov. 24, 2025 – Jan. 2, 2026

Gaylord Texan: Nov. 14, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026 JW Marriott San Antonio: Nov. 22, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026

ABOUT GAYLORD HOTELS' ORIGINAL ATTRACTION ICE!

The annual ICE! Christmas events bring to life beloved holiday stories hand-carved by master artisans from Harbin, China at resorts around the United States. Created and designed by Gaylord Hotels, ICE! debuted at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn. in 2001. ICE! has been visited by tens of millions of visitors who travel to each resort to see more than 2 million pounds carved into memorable scenes and characters, two-story ice slides, photo-worthy tunnels and archways, and more. ICE! takes place at select resorts, including Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md., Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo., Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas and at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas. More information can be found at marriott.

ABOUT GAYLORD HOTELS

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, brings people together in extraordinary ways across its six destination resorts. Purpose-built to host exceptional meetings, events, and celebrations of all sizes, Gaylord Hotels offers a unique, all-under-one-roof experience with more than 3.2 million square feet of meeting space, expansive atriums, five water parks, full-service spas and a wide range of dining and shopping outlets. Gaylord Hotels provides unforgettable experiences, including the beloved holiday tradition, ICE!, which brings classic Christmas stories to life in more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Gaylord Hotels are in prime locations across the country, including Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, Maryland; Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado; and the newly opened Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, California. For more information, visit .

ABOUT JW MARRIOTT SAN ANTONIO HILL COUNTRY RESORT & SPA

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city's premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole championship golf courses at TPC San Antonio, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, seven distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms. Whether you're seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL EXPERIENCES

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

ABOUT DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Our mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss. We provide world-class content that drives joyful learning and creates hopeful futures.

All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, subscribe to our YouTube channel, visit DrSeussEnterprises , or follow us on Instagram.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the globe the world's most innovative, thrilling, and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotel and resort properties, and unique merchandise, games, culinary, virtual, and live entertainment experiences. All are designed to create immersive, memorable, and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages looking to take their accommodations and entertainment to new heights. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" universaldestinationsandexperience .

ABOUT PEANUTS

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

ELF and all related characters and elements © & TM New Line Productions, Inc.

THE POLAR EXPRESS and all related characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all related elements © & TM under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserved.

TM & © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. & Classic Media, LLC. Based on the musical composition FROSTY THE SNOWMAN © Warner/Chappell.

Press Kit:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.