Hidden Road Launches Support For OTC Options Prime Brokerage

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road today announced the ability to support OTC options on digital assets as part of its suite of prime brokerage services. This new launch enables institutional clients to execute OTC options and to cross-margin OTC options with the rest of their digital asset portfolio.

To support the rollout, Hidden Road is partnering with leading digital asset firms including QCP and BlockTech, which will serve as launch partners providing liquidity and facilitating institutional access to structured and derivatives products from day one.

"Historically, options trading in digital assets has been limited, given the bilateral credit involved and lack of cross-margining capabilities. That is no longer the case," said Michael Higgins, International CEO and Global Head of Corporate Development at Hidden Road. "Hidden Road is the first and only prime broker to support cross-margining across all major digital asset product types, including spot, swaps, options, forwards, and cleared derivatives – driving meaningful operational and capital efficiencies."

"Institutional demand for more sophisticated risk management tools continues to grow, and the ability to cross-margin OTC options is a game-changer," said Darius Sit, Founder and CIO of QCP. "We're excited to work with infrastructure providers like Hidden Road who share our vision of building scalable, institutional-grade architecture for digital asset derivatives."

"Clients can now execute OTC crypto-asset options with Hidden Road, gaining access to a trusted and creditworthy counterparty alongside the benefits of portfolio margin offsets," said Sander van Zelm, Head of Business Development at BlockTech. "This is supported by BlockTech's market-leading pricing power and liquidity, as a top-ranked crypto derivatives market maker."

The launch of OTC options support at Hidden Road follows its definitive agreement in April 2025 to be acquired by Ripple, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, for $1.25 billion. With the backing of Ripple's significant balance sheet, Hidden Road will exponentially expand its capacity to service its pipeline and become one of the largest non-bank prime brokers globally. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Hidden Road

Hidden Road Partners is the global credit network for institutions, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, we remove complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email [email protected] .

Media Contact

Sam Fisher/Christina Kohl

Gasthalter & Co.

[email protected]

+1 (212) 257-4170

SOURCE Hidden Road Partners

