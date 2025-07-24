FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|152,831
|$
|660,493
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,126,919
|1,020,174
|Current portion of notes receivable
|86,605
|44,894
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|136,661
|93,953
|Total current assets
|1,503,016
|1,819,514
|Property and equipment, net
|168,727
|150,295
|Operating lease assets
|195,754
|198,318
|Goodwill
|1,242,900
|1,226,556
|Intangible assets, net
|14,938
|16,770
|Notes receivable, net
|274,744
|109,119
|Other assets
|94,081
|76,258
|Total assets
|$
|3,494,160
|$
|3,596,830
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
|$
|184,869
|$
|224,394
|Accrued compensation
|467,073
|639,745
|Billings in excess of services provided
|61,554
|67,620
|Total current liabilities
|713,496
|931,759
|Long-term debt
|470,000
|-
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|216,746
|208,036
|Deferred income taxes
|106,973
|111,825
|Other liabilities
|87,064
|86,920
|Total liabilities
|1,594,279
|1,338,540
|Stockholders' equity
| Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 5,000; none
outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding - 32,727 (2025) and 35,913 (2024)
|327
|359
|Additional paid-in capital
|-
|39,650
|Retained earnings
|2,027,779
|2,394,853
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(128,225
|)
|(176,572
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,899,881
|2,258,290
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,494,160
|$
|3,596,830
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|943,662
|$
|949,156
|Operating expenses
|Direct cost of revenues
|641,141
|637,749
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|202,204
|206,235
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,053
|1,080
|844,398
|845,064
|Operating income
|99,264
|104,092
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income and other
|(2,068
|)
|1,909
|Interest expense
|(5,257
|)
|(3,319
|)
|(7,325
|)
|(1,410
|)
|Income before income tax provision
|91,939
|102,682
|Income tax provision
|20,241
|18,735
|Net income
|$
|71,698
|$
|83,947
|Earnings per common share ― basic
|$
|2.16
|$
|2.38
|Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
|33,261
|35,221
|Earnings per common share ― diluted
|$
|2.13
|$
|2.34
|Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
|33,591
|35,845
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
|$
|33,773
|$
|(1,718
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|33,773
|(1,718
|)
|Comprehensive income
|$
|105,471
|$
|82,229
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|1,841,944
|$
|1,877,709
|Operating expenses
|Direct cost of revenues
|1,250,069
|1,263,783
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|386,539
|408,105
|Special charges
|25,295
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,070
|2,096
|1,663,973
|1,673,984
|Operating income
|177,971
|203,725
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income and other
|774
|3,490
|Interest expense
|(6,225
|)
|(5,038
|)
|(5,451
|)
|(1,548
|)
|Income before income tax provision
|172,520
|202,177
|Income tax provision
|38,998
|38,265
|Net income
|$
|133,522
|$
|163,912
|Earnings per common share ― basic
|$
|3.91
|$
|4.67
|Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
|34,152
|35,099
|Earnings per common share ― diluted
|$
|3.87
|$
|4.58
|Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
|34,541
|35,816
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
|$
|48,347
|$
|(13,151
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|48,347
|(13,151
|)
|Comprehensive income
|$
|181,869
|$
|150,761
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE
|Year Ended December 31, 2025
|Low
|High
|Guidance on estimated earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) (1)
|$
|7.24
|$
|7.84
|Special charges
|0.73
|0.73
|Tax impact of special charges
|(0.17
|)
|(0.17
|)
|Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|7.80
|$
|8.40
(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|Economic Consulting
|Technology
|Strategic Communications
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|71,698
|Interest income and other
|2,068
|Interest expense
|5,257
|Income tax provision
|20,241
|Operating income
|$
|78,128
|$
|29,071
|$
|12,807
|$
|1,560
|$
|17,474
|$
|(39,776
|)
|$
|99,264
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|2,768
|1,889
|1,376
|3,724
|938
|628
|11,323
|Amortization of intangible assets
|756
|228
|-
|-
|69
|-
|1,053
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|81,652
|$
|31,188
|$
|14,183
|$
|5,284
|$
|18,481
|$
|(39,148
|)
|$
|111,640
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|Economic Consulting
|Technology
|Strategic Communications
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|133,522
|Interest income and other
|(774
|)
|Interest expense
|6,225
|Income tax provision
|38,998
|Operating income
|$
|119,078
|$
|59,177
|$
|24,896
|$
|8,154
|$
|26,199
|$
|(59,533
|)
|$
|177,971
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|5,350
|3,602
|2,735
|6,794
|1,779
|1,208
|21,468
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,475
|457
|-
|-
|138
|-
|2,070
|Special charges
|11,696
|5,475
|983
|1,928
|3,268
|1,945
|25,295
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|137,599
|$
|68,711
|$
|28,614
|$
|16,876
|$
|31,384
|$
|(56,380
|)
|$
|226,804
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|Economic Consulting
|Technology
|Strategic Communications
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|83,947
|Interest income and other
|(1,909
|)
|Interest expense
|3,319
|Income tax provision
|18,735
|Operating income
|$
|63,193
|$
|13,100
|$
|42,952
|$
|17,137
|$
|10,594
|$
|(42,884
|)
|$
|104,092
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|2,560
|1,627
|1,344
|3,793
|918
|507
|10,749
|Amortization of intangible assets
|714
|267
|-
|-
|99
|-
|1,080
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|66,467
|$
|14,994
|$
|44,296
|$
|20,930
|$
|11,611
|$
|(42,377
|)
|$
|115,921
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|Economic Consulting
|Technology
|Strategic Communications
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|163,912
|Interest income and other
|(3,490
|)
|Interest expense
|5,038
|Income tax provision
|38,265
|Operating income
|$
|135,112
|$
|45,067
|$
|55,817
|$
|28,076
|$
|22,068
|$
|(82,415
|)
|$
|203,725
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|5,033
|3,256
|2,629
|7,435
|1,800
|1,020
|21,173
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,547
|380
|-
|-
|169
|-
|2,096
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|141,692
|$
|48,703
|$
|58,446
|$
|35,511
|$
|24,037
|$
|(81,395
|)
|$
|226,994
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
| Segment
Revenues
| Adjusted
EBITDA
| Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
|Utilization
| Average
Billable
Rate
| Billable
Headcount
|(in thousands)
|(at period end)
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|$
|379,239
|$
|81,652
|21.5
|%
|61
|%
|$
|532
|2,188
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|186,517
|31,188
|16.7
|%
|57
|%
|$
|439
|1,482
|Economic Consulting
|191,657
|14,183
|7.4
|%
|64
|%
|$
|593
|991
|Technology (1)
|83,599
|5,284
|6.3
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|655
|Strategic Communications (1)
|102,650
|18,481
|18.0
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|892
|$
|943,662
|$
|150,788
|16.0
|%
|6,208
|Unallocated Corporate
|(39,148
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|111,640
|11.8
|%
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|$
|722,884
|$
|137,599
|19.0
|%
|59
|%
|$
|513
|2,188
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|377,119
|68,711
|18.2
|%
|58
|%
|$
|434
|1,482
|Economic Consulting
|371,518
|28,614
|7.7
|%
|63
|%
|$
|566
|991
|Technology (1)
|180,755
|16,876
|9.3
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|655
|Strategic Communications (1)
|189,668
|31,384
|16.5
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|892
|$
|1,841,944
|$
|283,184
|15.4
|%
|6,208
|Unallocated Corporate
|(56,380
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|226,804
|12.3
|%
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|$
|347,971
|$
|66,467
|19.1
|%
|60
|%
|$
|496
|2,167
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|169,496
|14,994
|8.8
|%
|58
|%
|$
|390
|1,457
|Economic Consulting
|230,873
|44,296
|19.2
|%
|70
|%
|$
|599
|1,076
|Technology (1)
|115,875
|20,930
|18.1
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|662
|Strategic Communications (1)
|84,941
|11,611
|13.7
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|972
|$
|949,156
|$
|158,298
|16.7
|%
|6,334
|Unallocated Corporate
|(42,377
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|115,921
|12.2
|%
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance & Restructuring
|$
|713,981
|$
|141,692
|19.8
|%
|61
|%
|$
|505
|2,167
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|345,570
|48,703
|14.1
|%
|58
|%
|$
|398
|1,457
|Economic Consulting
|435,421
|58,446
|13.4
|%
|69
|%
|$
|566
|1,076
|Technology (1)
|216,588
|35,511
|16.4
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|662
|Strategic Communications (1)
|166,149
|24,037
|14.5
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|972
|$
|1,877,709
|$
|308,389
|16.4
|%
|6,334
|Unallocated Corporate
|(81,395
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|226,994
|12.1
|%
N/M Not meaningful
(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|133,522
|$
|163,912
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|21,468
|21,173
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,070
|2,096
|Amortization of notes receivable
|30,445
|24,960
|Provision for expected credit losses
|11,909
|19,923
|Share-based compensation
|19,671
|18,101
|Deferred income taxes
|17,506
|(6,840
|)
|Other
|159
|(770
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled
|(91,734
|)
|(115,106
|)
|Notes receivable, net of repayments
|(234,081
|)
|(70,157
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(13,224
|)
|(12,630
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
|(11,623
|)
|(8,934
|)
|Income taxes
|(84,105
|)
|(29,727
|)
|Accrued compensation
|(204,284
|)
|(145,509
|)
|Billings in excess of services provided
|(7,216
|)
|(84
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(409,517
|)
|(139,592
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment and other
|(35,228
|)
|(14,700
|)
|Maturity of short-term investment
|-
|25,246
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(35,228
|)
|10,546
|Financing activities
|Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|745,000
|520,000
|Repayments under revolving line of credit
|(275,000
|)
|(460,000
|)
|Purchase and retirement of common stock
|(536,678
|)
|-
|Share-based compensation tax withholdings
|(16,880
|)
|(14,320
|)
|Proceeds on stock option exercises
|782
|10,614
|Deposits and other
|(1,418
|)
|2,023
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(84,194
|)
|58,317
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|21,277
|(6,065
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(507,662
|)
|(76,794
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|660,493
|303,222
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|152,831
|$
|226,428
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Mollie
