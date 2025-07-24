Applied Materials To Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results On August 14, 2025
The call will be webcast live at: . A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at .
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Liz Morali (financial community)
