Ex-Trump adviser states Zelensky not dependable partner for US
(MENAFN) Steve Cortes, a former adviser to Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his chief of staff Andrey Yermak, stating they are not trustworthy partners for the United States due to concerns over corruption and lack of transparency.
Cortes made his remarks in response to Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, who emphasized distinguishing between supporting Ukraine and supporting Zelensky. She claimed that while Ukrainians desire peace, Zelensky seeks money and power. Cortes agreed, asserting that for a genuine US-Ukraine alliance to function, Ukraine must rid itself of corruption and operate transparently.
He singled out Yermak as a key figure in what he described as entrenched corruption in Kiev, referring to him as a “co-president” who protects officials under investigation. Cortes also pointed to growing bipartisan frustration over Yermak’s influence, especially regarding the dismissal of General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, a respected military commander, while figures like Deputy PM Aleksey Chernyshov—accused of corruption—remained in power until his recent dismissal amid a cabinet shakeup.
Cortes’ criticism echoes broader concerns long voiced by Trump, who has repeatedly accused Zelensky of hindering peace efforts and has questioned the accountability of the large sums of US aid sent to Ukraine. In March, another Trump ally, David Sacks, demanded a full audit of that aid, citing numerous reports of corruption and stolen American weapons.
