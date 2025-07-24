Bigcommerce Launches B2B Quick Start Accelerator To Help Merchants Go Live Faster And Grow Sooner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The B2B Quick Start Accelerator Program provides a fixed-cost, fast-track to digital launch with proven delivery partners, accelerating time-to-transaction and ROI

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2B and B2C businesses, today announced the launch of the B2B Quick Start Accelerator , a partner-led implementation program built to help mid-market B2B sellers launch faster, reduce risk and realize ROI sooner.

The program features a new way to approach ecommerce onboarding: pre-scoped, fixed-cost packages delivered by vetted, B2B-specialized agency partners. The result is a clearer, faster, and more predictable path to digital success for businesses moving online.

“In B2B, launching quickly is everything, because it means getting in front of customers faster, learning faster and growing faster,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce.“The BigCommerce Quick Start Accelerator removes the uncertainty that slows down so many projects. Merchants know what they're getting, when it's going to be live and how much it will cost. That transparency and speed builds trust and drives outcomes.”

With packages priced at $15,000, $30,000, and $50,000, the Quick Start Accelerator meets merchants where they are, providing tiered implementation options that range from basic storefronts to fully integrated, B2B-ready experiences. Each package includes services such as theme setup, product and customer data import, B2B Edition configuration (including Company Accounts, Invoice Portal, and Buyer Portal) and ERP integrations, all designed to launch a working storefront in 90 days or less.

The program also includes:



Pre-scoped implementation tiers aligned to common B2B workflows

Support for ERP and data migration

Structured training and post-launch support Delivery exclusively by partners with a proven track record in B2B ecommerce

“We're focused on helping our partners win faster and deliver better outcomes,” said John Huntington, senior vice president of global channel partnerships at BigCommerce.“This program creates structure and simplicity, for both the merchant and the agency. It removes the guesswork that often drags out timelines or overcomplicates launches, and that ultimately leads to higher customer satisfaction and stronger long-term growth.”

To ensure quality and consistency, BigCommerce is limiting participation to agencies that have achieved our BigCommerce B2B Specialized certification, all of whom have demonstrated success delivering ecommerce excellence for BigCommerce customers.

