Princeton Athletics Partners With Vivenu To Modernize Ticketing Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PRINCETON, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Princeton University and vivenu have announced a new partnership to elevate the ticketing experience across campus. By adopting vivenu's advanced ticketing technology, Princeton Athletics aims to simplify and enhance the way fans, alumni, and supporters access events. With this move, the university joins a growing community of more than 110 colleges across the United States that trust vivenu to power their ticketing operations. The project is part of a larger strategy to modernize campus experiences and build lasting, direct relationships with audiences - across athletics, the arts, and beyond.

The collaboration introduces a fully updated purchase flow at goprincetontigers.com/tickets, optimized for mobile use and intuitive navigation. From season passes to individual game tickets, users can now benefit from a more seamless and efficient process - from purchase to entry.

The partnership follows an intensive onboarding phase involving close coordination between vivenu and multiple departments within the university. Princeton Central Ticketing, Athletics, University Concerts, and the Princeton University Art Museum worked hand in hand with vivenu to implement a unified system that supports multiple seller accounts, modernizes operational workflows, and ensures a consistent ticketing experience across all venues.

This collaboration reflects Princeton's broader commitment to innovation and operational excellence - not only in athletics, but across its academic and cultural programming. From marketing and sales to financial reporting and access control, the new system provides end-to-end flexibility and empowers Princeton to scale efficiently while maintaining full control.

About Princeton Athletics

Princeton Athletics is proud of its unparalleled tradition of Education Through Athletics and Competitive Excellence.

The values and culture of Princeton Department of Athletics are aligned with the University's primary purposes of teaching, scholarship, research, and service. The Department holds that competitive athletics programs contribute significantly to student-athletes' individual education and development, and to Campus Life. Athletics at Princeton are designed to complement the university's essential educational mission, and foster a shared allegiance among Princeton students, faculty, staff, alumni, community, and friends. Intercollegiate, club intercollegiate, and intramural competition, as well as physical education and recreational programs are designed to meet all interests and skill levels. Princeton aims for excellence and balance, and as such, is committed to equitable opportunity for men and women, and to wide participation in intercollegiate athletics. In these and in all other respects, Princeton adheres to the principles that govern The Ivy League.

Princeton's expectation is that student-athletes fulfill the ideals of both identities-student and athlete. As a matter of educational policy, Princeton seeks to assure that student-athletes are representative of the student body, and are treated as all other students -- with the same regard for health, academic achievement, and general personal development. Princeton Department of Athletics strives to provide the best possible undergraduate experience for its student-athletes, competing for league and national championships, and promoting, for the entire university community, the values inherent in Education Through Athletics.

About vivenu

vivenu is the technology leader in global event ticketing, offering a flexible and advanced ticketing platform tailored to organizers' brands, sales, and unique business needs. Leading organizers make the most of their ticketing with vivenu's full-service support and a platform designed for customization, reliability, and connectivity. Its white-label platform gives organizers worldwide full control over their ticketing experience and customer data, turning ticketing into a key business asset. With offices in Europe and North America, vivenu supports 800+ premier event enterprises in 40+ countries and is trusted by notable brands like the Grammy Awards, HYROX, Stanford Athletics, The Special Olympics, and many more.

