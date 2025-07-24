Global Vital Sign Monitors Market Set For 7.7% Growth, Reaching $1.94 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vital Sign Monitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strong growth in the vital sign monitors market size has been witnessed in recent years, predominantly escalating from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population worldwide, growing awareness about health monitoring, increasing wireless and wearable device adoption, and rising demand for home healthcare monitoring have considerably contributed to the historic period's expansion.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Vital Sign Monitors Market Size?

The vital sign monitors market size is projected to see robust growth in the next few years, projected to reach $1.94 billion by 2029, boasting a CAGR of 7.7%. This projected growth can be attributed to the expansion of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, initiatives by governments to promote health monitoring, increasing infrastructure development in hospitals and clinics, a growing focus on early diagnosis and preventive care, and an increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Technological advancements in monitoring devices, advances in sensor technology, integration of AI and machine learning for predictive analysis, and increased demand for portable and compact devices are some of the significant trends expected to dominate the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Vital Sign Monitors Market?

Technological advancements pose as a significant growth driver for the vital sign monitors market. The increasing demand for telemedicine, in particular, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market going forward. Telemedicine provides medical care and consultation from a distance, eliminating the need for in-person visits. Its accessibility and convenience, enabling patients to consult doctors quickly from their homes, saves time and reduces travel requirement. As telemedicine expands, the demand for vital sign monitors heightens, supporting remote health tracking and ensuring accurate and real-time monitoring during virtual consultations.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Vital Sign Monitors Market?

Several companies have established themselves as key industry players in the vital sign monitors market. These include Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Baxter International Inc., Omron Healthcare, Mindray Ltd., Masimo Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., iRhythm Technologies Inc., A&D Company Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Schiller AG, Edan Instruments Inc., Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies, SunTech Medical Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Huntleigh Healthcare LLC, BioBeat Technologies, and Ababil Healthcare.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vital Sign Monitors Market?

Furthermore, these companies focus on developing advanced solutions to attract consumers and industries alike. For example, in July 2024, US-based medical equipment manufacturer Huntleigh launched the SC500 Series vital sign monitor. This high-performance monitor supports spot checks and medium to long-term observations, filling the gap between entry-level and multi-parameter monitors. Its strategic features include integrated early warning scoring tools, three-level alarms, and compatibility with Smartsigns Central View monitoring software for centralized data management, making it well-suited for long COVID-19 monitoring.

How Is The Vital Sign Monitors Market Segmented?

The vital sign monitors market is segmented in several ways. By Component, it comprises of Hardware, Software, and Services. By Technology, it includes Wired Vital Signs Monitors and Wireless Vital Signs Monitors. By Application, the market is categorized into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Other Applications. By End-User, it encapsulates Healthcare Providers, Patients, and Research Institutes. Furthermore, under Hardware, the subsegments include Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitors, Electrocardiogram ECG Monitors, Respiration Rate Monitors, Capnography Devices, Multiparameter Monitors, and Wearable Vital Sign Monitors. The Software segment is further classified into On-Premise Software, Cloud-Based Software, Data Integration And Management Tools, Remote Monitoring Software, Analytics And Visualization Tools, and Mobile Applications. Lastly, under Services, the subsegments are Installation And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Technical Support Services, Remote Monitoring Services, Integration Services, and Upgradation And Software Support Services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Vital Sign Monitors Market?

In the vital sign monitors market, North America remained dominant in 2024. The fastest-growing region, however, is expected to be Europe in the forecast period. The comprehensive regional coverage of the vital sign monitors market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

