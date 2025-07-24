Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The vital signs monitoring devices market size has shown rapid growth in recent years, expanding from a valuation of $9.93 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $11.07 billion in 2025. This substantial increase implies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. What has been driving this growth in the recent years? Several factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population worldwide, increasing awareness about early disease detection and health monitoring, rising adoption of remote patient monitoring systems, and growing demand for home healthcare solutions are contributing significantly to this trend. Get a closer look at the detailed insights with a free sample report: Sample Link.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size?

The market size of vital signs monitoring devices is poised to witness more acceleration in the coming years, with a projection of reaching $16.83 billion by 2029. This growth will be facilitated by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure globally, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, expansion of telemedicine services, constant rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, and a growing patient preference for minimally invasive monitoring. Full report on this expansive growth can be accessed here: Report Link.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market?

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has been particularly instrumental in driving the growth of the vital signs monitoring devices market. Cardiovascular diseases, which comprise a group of disorders impacting the heart and blood vessels, often lead to serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. Contributing factors to these cardiovascular diseases include increasing rates of obesity, which elevate the risk of hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol – all significant contributors to heart-related complications. Vital signs monitoring devices play a crucial role in managing, diagnosing, and preventing cardiovascular diseases. These devices help detect early warning signs, monitor disease progression, and guide treatment decisions, thus playing a vital role in healthcare.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market?

In addition to these factors, the vital signs monitoring devices market 's growth is also benefited by the activities of key players operating in the industry. Companies like Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Baxter International Inc., and others have been instrumental in shaping the current landscape of the market. Their advancements and innovative solutions continually redefine the market dynamics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market?

Major players in vital signs monitoring devices market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as early warning scoring tools with integrated monitoring devices, in an attempt to reduce the risk of human errors. An example is the SC500 Series vital signs monitor launched by Huntleigh in July 2024. This device provides comprehensive vital signs monitoring for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients and includes integrated early warning scoring tools and three-level alarms, making it particularly suitable for long COVID-19 monitoring.

How Is The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

The vital signs monitoring devices market is categorized based on multiple factors such as product, mount type, and end-use. The prominent product types include Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitors, Temperature Monitoring Devices, and Glucose Monitoring Devices. Mount type is classified as either Standalone or Portable. The End-use sector includes entities such as Hospitals, Physician's Office, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers, Emergency Care Centers, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market?

In terms of regional market performance, North America was the largest region in the vital signs monitoring devices market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

