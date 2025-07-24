Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive part cleaners and degreasers global market are projected to rise steadily from $33.84 billion in 2024 to $35.43 billion in 2025, and finally to a sizeable $42.2 billion by 2029. The consistently growing market can be attributed to increasing vehicle production and sales, coupled with a rising awareness of vehicle maintenance and the significance of preventive maintenance practices.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Market?

Increasing vehicle production and sales can be identified as key drivers propelling the growth of the automotive part cleaners and degreasers market. The number of vehicles manufactured and sold within a specific period mirrors the overall performance of the automotive industry. Crucially, favorable economic conditions that enhance consumer purchasing power and business investments aid in the growth of vehicle production and sales. The efficient maintenance and repair processes supported by automotive part cleaners and degreasers invariably improve vehicle longevity and operational reliability, thereby boosting their market's growth. A report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association revealed that global car manufacturing and sales marked a 2.5% increase compared to the previous year, with a total of 75.5 million units in 2024.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Market?

The major companies operating in the automotive part cleaners and degreasers market are 3M Company, Würth Group, Henkel AG And Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Zep Inc., Hoffmann Group, WD-40 Company, Kleen-Tec Inc., CRC Industries Inc., ITW Global Brands, Veedol Corporation Limited, ThreeBond International Inc, Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd., Sunshine Maker's Inc., Kleen-Flo Tumbler Industries, Mosil Lubricants Private Limited, Berryman Products Inc., SafeWash Technologies, HPI Processes Inc., Tetrosyl Express Limited. These industry giants continuously seek to innovate and expand their range to retain a competitive edge in the market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Market?

Significant players in the automotive part cleaners and degreasers market are concentrating on developing advanced formulations, such as boron-free alkaline cleaners. These advanced formulations are intended to boost cleaning efficiency and also prioritize environmental safety. For instance, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a Germany-based chemicals company, launched Bonderite C-AK 14415, a boron-free cleaner specifically designed for aluminum automotive parts in 2023. Such products provide efficient, eco-friendly, and safer degreasing solutions that comply with strict environmental regulations and worker safety standards.

How Is The Global Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Market Segmented ?

The automotive part cleaners and degreasers market is segmented into four main categories, namely by product cleaners, degreasers, by supply aerosol can, spray bottle, jug, pail, drum, by service Original Equipment Suppliers OES, Independent Aftermarket IAM, and by application light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, two wheelers. The cleaner segment is further divided into sub-categories including water-based cleaners, solvent-based cleaners, foam cleaners, aerosol cleaners, and engine flush cleaners. The degreaser segment is subdivided into solvent-based degreasers, water-based degreasers, bio-based degreasers, heavy-duty degreasers, engine degreasers, and brake degreasers.

What Are The Leading Region In The Automotive Part Cleaners And Degreasers Market?

In 2024, North America represented the largest region in the automotive part cleaners and degreasers market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers multiple geographic regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025



Learn more about The Business Research Company . A trusted voice in the industry, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With coverage of over 27 industries across 60+ geographies and access to a whopping 1,500,000 datasets, The Business Research Company is your go-to for staying ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Contact us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.