ATM Services Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global ATM Services Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ATM services market has seen strong growth in recent years. The worth of the market is projected to increase from $21.84 billion in 2024 to $23.23 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Factors contributing to the historical growth include increasing demand for ubiquitous banking access, growth in card-based transactions, improvements in security standards and encryption technologies, rapid urbanization with increased banking penetration, and rural financial inclusion programs.

Predicted to surge further, the ATM services market size is expected to experience a robust growth in the coming years. Estimates set the market valuation at $29.48 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be credited to the expansion in cash demand in emerging economies, rising cybersecurity investments, growing demand for contactless and cardless transactions, regulatory mandates and standardization, and the development of sustainable and energy-efficient ATM designs. Major trends for the forecast period encompass contactless and cardless ATM transactions, AI-powered predictive maintenance, voice-enabled ATM interfaces, cloud-based ATM management, and video banking and remote assistance.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The ATM Services Market?

Driving the growth of the ATM services market further are increasing ATM installations. These refer to the process of setting up and deploying automated teller machines ATMs at various sites such as banks, retail stores, airports, and other public or private venues. The spike in ATM installations is compelled by financial inclusion initiatives, where governments and financial institutions are proliferating banking infrastructure in rural and unserved areas to merge unbanked populations into the formal financial system. ATM services play a fundamental role in enabling and advocating ATM installations by assuring smooth operation and user satisfaction through ongoing maintenance, cash replenishment, software updates, and technical support. For instance, in February 2024, according to a report published by the Economic Momentum in Uzbekistan, an Uzbekistan-based government body, the number of ATMs and self-service kiosks saw a notable rise, growing from 20,000 in 2022 to 27,000 in the initial 11 months of 2023. Therefore, amplifying ATM installations are driving the growth of the ATM services market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The ATM Services Market Share?

Industry Titans making strides in the ATM services market are Fujitsu Limited, Fiserv Inc., The Brink's Company, Euronet Worldwide Inc., OKI Electric Industry Co Ltd., Loomis AB, Hyosung TNS Inc., GRGBanking Equipment Co Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Armaguard Group Pty Ltd, KEBA AG, CMS Info Systems Limited, Vocalink Limited, Auriga S.p.A., Electronic Payment and Services Private Limited EPS, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, CashTransactions LLC, YourCash Europe Limited, Apex ATM Solutions Inc., and Vortex Engineering Private Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Of The ATM Services Market?

These industry stalwarts are aiming at technological advancements, such as revolutionary banking services, to enhance operational efficiency and cater to the rising need for long-lasting, cost-efficient cash infrastructure solutions. Revolutionary banking services are innovative financial solutions that use modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to disrupt traditional banking. For instance, in April 2024, Hitachi Payment Services, an India-based financial technology company, introduced India's first upgradable ATM, featuring a breakthrough modular design and future-ready technology. The first upgradable ATM offers unique features such as component-level upgradability, which allows for the seamless incorporation of new functionality such as contactless interfaces, biometric identification, and CBDC compatibility via simple hardware swaps rather than total machine replacement. Field tests prove a 40% decrease in ownership costs and a 60% increase in hardware longevity while decreasing e-waste by 30%.

How Is The Global ATM Services Market Segmented ?

The ATM services market considered in this report is fragmented:

1 By ATM Type: Traditional Automated Teller MachineATMs, Video Teller Machines VTMs, Cash Dispensers, Surcharge-Free Automated Teller Machine ATMs

2 By Product: Automated Teller Machine ATM Replenishment And Currency Management, Network Management, Security Management, Incident Management, Other Products

3 By Application: Bank Automated Teller MachineATMs, Retail Automated Teller MachineATMs

4 By End User: Banking Sector, Retail Sector, Government Institutions, Hospitals And Healthcare Facilities, Rental And Leasing Companies

Subsegments:

1 By Traditional Automated Teller Machines ATMs: On-Premise Automated Teller Machines ATMs, Off-Premise Automated Teller Machines ATMs, Drive-Up Automated Teller Machines ATMs, Lobby Automated Teller Machines ATMs

2 By Video Teller Machines VTMs: Interactive Video Teller Machines VTMs, Self-Service Video Teller Machines VTMs

3 By Cash Dispensers: Standalone Cash Dispensers, Integrated Cash Dispensers

4 By Surcharge-Free Automated Teller Machines ATMs: Network-Based Surcharge-Free Automated Teller Machines ATMs, Bank-Operated Surcharge-Free Automated Teller Machines ATMs

What Are The Leading Region In The ATM Services Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the ATM services market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ATM services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

