Personalized Genomics Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (20252034)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Has The Personalized Genomics Market Evolved In Recent Years?

The personalized genomics market size has witnessed a rapid growth trajectory in recent years. Expected to grow from $8.15 billion in 2024 to $9.45 billion in 2025, the market projects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.0%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to a surge in awareness of genetic risk factors among the general population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, growing integration of AI and machine learning in genomic analysis, rising demand for nutrigenomics and lifestyle-based genomics, and a growing focus on companion diagnostics in oncology and rare diseases.

What Is The Future Projection Of The Personalized Genomics Market?

The personalized genomics market size is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the foreseeable future. Its market size will escalate to $16.97 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.8%. The growth during the forecast period is attributable to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising consumer interest in direct-to-consumer DTC genetic testing, growing adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, increasing availability of genomic data and bioinformatics tools, and a growing number of collaborations between pharma and genomics companies. Emphasizing on major trends in the forecast period, advancements in next-generation sequencing NGS technologies, integration of AI in genomic data interpretation, integration of genomics with electronic health records, advancements in bioinformatics platforms, and development of cloud-based genomic data storage and sharing systems, all emerge as significant highlights.

What Are The Critical Drivers Of The Personalized Genomics Market?

The driving force behind the personalized genomics market can be primarily associated with the rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases. Chronic diseases, which are long-lasting and require ongoing management, along with rare diseases, uncommon conditions affecting a small percentage of the population often necessitating specialized care, are significantly expected to propel the growth of the market. This increasing prevalence can be attributed to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and environmental exposures. Personalized genomics plays a vital role in managing chronic and rare diseases by tailoring treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, allowing for accurate diagnosis, targeted therapies, and effective management of conditions with specific genetic causes or risk factors.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Personalized Genomics Market?

Major companies operating in the personalized genomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Invitae Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., GeneDx LLC, Ancestry Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Genomic Health Inc., 23andMe Holding Co., Color Health Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, Personalis Inc., Dante Genomics, Gene By Gene Ltd., Veritas Genetics Inc., Futura Genetics, Nebula Genomics Inc., and Pathway Genomics Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Personalized Genomics Market?

Major companies in the personalized genomics market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as personalized genomics platforms, to provide tailored insights into health, wellness, and disease prevention. A personalized genomics platform is a system that analyses an individual's genetic data to deliver customized insights and recommendations related to health, wellness, and disease risk. For instance, in September 2024, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, an India-based diagnostic service company, introduced Geniee Decode Your DNA, a new customized genomics platform. It is a personalized genomics platform that offers tailored health, nutrition, and medication insights based on your genetic profile, optimizing wellness, preventing diseases, and personalizing treatments for better health outcomes.

What Is The Segmentation Of The Personalized Genomics Market?

The personalized genomics market covered in this report segments as follows –

1 By Test Type: Oncology Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Neurological Testing, Cardiovascular Testing, Other Test Types

2 By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based Tests, Microarray-Based Tests, Sequencing-Based Tests, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Diagnostics, Precision Medicine, Wellness, Reproductive Health, Sports Nutrition And Health, Lifestyle, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Oncology Testing: Liquid Biopsy, Tumor Profiling, Genetic Testing For Cancer Risk, Companion Diagnostics

2 By Infectious Disease Testing: Hepatitis Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Respiratory Infections Testing, Sexually Transmitted Infections Testing

3 By Neurological Testing: Alzheimer's Disease Testing, Huntington's Disease Testing, Parkinson's Disease Testing, Epilepsy Testing

4 By Cardiovascular Testing: Genetic Risk for Cardiovascular Diseases, Arrhythmia Testing, Lipid Panel Testing, Coronary Artery Disease Testing

5 By Other Test Types: Pharmacogenomics Testing, Genetic Screening For Inherited Disorders, Paternity Testing, Ancestry Testing

Which Regions Are Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Personalized Genomics Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the personalized genomics market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the personalized genomics market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

