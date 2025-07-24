The Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market Forecast To 2034 For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Global Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the automotive rigid steering columns market size experienced significant growth. It's projected to increase from $6.91 billion in 2024 to $7.29 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. Multiple factors contributed to this growth during the historic period, including the rising adoption of low-cost vehicles, expansion in light-duty and utility vehicles, the advent of shared mobility services, increased interest in vintage and classic car restorations, and escalating vehicle exports.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive rigid steering columns market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. Projections place the market at $8.92 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.2%. The forecast period is characterised by an increased demand for enhanced vehicle safety systems, the rising adoption of electric power steering systems, greater consumer interest in electric vehicles worldwide, and increasing automotive production. Major emerging trends during the forecast period include technological advancement, sensor integration, the adoption of collapsible rigid columns, the integration of electronic steering locks, and the adoption of electric tilt.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market?

The increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive rigid steering columns market going forward. These forward-leaning vehicles depend primarily on electric power and advanced technology to operate with minimal human input. Due to environmental concerns, electric and autonomous vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, as cleaner transport options significantly reduce emissions and address climate change concerns.

Automotive rigid steering columns contribute to these cutting-edge vehicles by providing a compact, durable, and stable steering interface that allows simplicity with electronic control systems. For example, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a US-based government agency, estimations state that by 2030, there will be 4.5 million self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads. Additionally, according to Kelley Blue Book, a US-based Cox Automotive company, in 2023, electric vehicles EVs accounted for 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, marking a significant rise from 5.9% in 2022.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market Share?

Prominent companies operating in the automotive rigid steering columns market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Schaeffler Group, JTEKT Corporation, NSK Ltd., Mando Corporation, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Kongsberg Automotive, JLG Industries Inc., COBO Group, Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd., R.H. Sheppard Co. Inc., Pailton Engineering Ltd., IDIDIT LLC, Swaraj Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Rane Holdings Limited, Coram Srl, Godrej Enterprises, Namyang Nexmo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market?

To maintain a competitive edge in the market, these significant industry players are focusing on the development of advanced products. One such example is the electronically controlled system-based steering column, which bolsters the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems ADAS. An electronically controlled steering column employs electronic systems to manage steering adjustments, thus, enhancing the accuracy and compatibility with modern vehicle technologies.

For instance, in October 2022, JTEKT Corporation, a Japan-based automotive company, created a lightweight and compact motorized rake tilt and telescopic steering column. This modern steering system offers automatic steering wheel adjustments, both vertically tilt and horizontally telescopic, with just a single switch. Innovations such as a simplified energy absorption EA structure for enhanced crash safety and a link-type tilt mechanism that reduces the column height by 30% were integrated. These advancements optimise interior space around the driver's knees, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve overall vehicle ergonomics.

How Is The Global Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market Segmented ?

The automotive rigid steering columns market, as covered in this report, is segmented into the following;

1 By Type: Upper Steering Column, Lower Steering Column

2 By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Composite Materials

3 By Technology: Traditional Mechanical Columns, Electromechanical Steering Columns, Smart Steering Columns

4 By Application: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles

5 By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket Suppliers, Automotive Service Providers

Subsegments include:

1 By Upper Steering Column: Steering Column Lock, Ignition Switch Housing, Steering Angle Sensor Mount

2 By Lower Steering Column: Intermediate Shaft, Universal Joint, Column Jacket Assembly

What Are The Leading Region In The Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the automotive rigid steering columns market. However, the report covers a broad spectrum of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

